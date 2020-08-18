Insights on the Industrial Machinery Global Market (2019 to 2027) - Featuring AB Electrolux, Alfa Laval & Amada Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial machinery Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Machinery Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industrial machinery is a device or machine that makes use of electrical and mechanical energy to perform work. Industrial machines include heavy machines that are used in construction, manufacturing, farming, mining, and others. These industrial machines reduce the efforts of humans and increase the efficiency and speed of the work. It is expected that the rising population, along with high disposable income among middle-class people will drive growth of the industrial machinery market during the forecast period.



Installation of electronic devices, including global positioning systems in farming and other machinery, assists in connecting several different tools to create a balanced and systematic approach. The technologically advanced and equipped equipment helps the overall productivity, enhances the efficiency, leads to increased demand for industrial machineries, thus, contributes towards the growth of industrial machinery market during the forecast period.



Based on machinery type, the industrial machinery market is segmented into packaging machinery, food processing equipment, plastics processing machinery, metal forming machine tools, and woodworking machinery. The food processing equipment segment led the industrial machinery market in 2019.



A few of the key players operating in the global industrial machinery market, which are AB Electrolux, Alfa Laval, AMADA CO., LTD., GEA Group, HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD, SCHULER GROUP, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Syntegon Technology GmbH (Bosch Packaging Technology), and THE ADELPHI GROUP OF COMPANIES.



Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the industrial machinery market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to components, aircraft type, and end-users.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Industrial Machinery Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Industrial Machinery Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Digitization is Driving Demand for Industrial Machinery

5.1.2 Increasing Investment in the Construction Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Restructuring a Slow Design Process to Reduce Delays and Increase Profits

5.2.2 Price sensitivity market and limited penetration among SMEs

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Manufacturing Sector

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Machine Learning, AI, and 5G Will Continue to Revolutionize the Market

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Industrial Machinery Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Industrial Machinery Market Overview

6.2 Industrial Machinery Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Industrial Machinery Market Analysis - By Machinery Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Industrial Machinery Market Breakdown, by Machinery Type, 2019 & 2027

7.2.1 Packaging Machinery

7.2.2 Overview

7.2.3 Packaging Machinery Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.2.4 Filling Machines

7.2.4.1 Overview

7.2.4.2 Filling Machines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.2.5 Palletizing Machines

7.2.5.1 Overview

7.2.5.2 Palletizing Machines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.2.6 Labelling Machines

7.2.6.1 Overview

7.2.6.2 Labeling Machines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.2.7 Wrapping Machines

7.2.7.1 Overview

7.2.7.2 Wrapping Machines Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.2.8 Others

7.2.8.1 Overview

7.2.8.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3 Food Processing Equipment

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Food Processing Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Slicers and Dicers

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Slicers and Dicers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.4 Extruding Equipment

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Extruding Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.5 Depositors and Mixers

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Depositors and Mixers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.6 Storage and Refrigeration Equipment

7.3.6.1 Overview

7.3.6.2 Storage and Refrigeration Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.7 Others

7.3.7.1 Overview

7.3.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Plastics Processing Machinery

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Plastics Processing Machinery Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Injection Molding Machine

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Injection Molding Machine Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.4 Blow Molding Machine

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Blow Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.5 Extrusion Molding Machine

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.5.2 Extrusion Molding Machine Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.6 Others

7.4.6.1 Overview

7.4.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Metal Forming Machine Tool

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Metal Forming Machine Tool Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5.3 Pressure Machine

7.5.3.1 Overview

7.5.3.2 Pressure Machine Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5.4 Bending Machine

7.5.4.1 Overview

7.5.4.2 Bending Machine Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5.5 Casting Machine Punching Machine

7.5.5.1 Overview

7.5.5.2 Casting Machine Punching Machine Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5.6 Others

7.5.6.1 Overview

7.5.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Woodworking Machinery

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Woodworking Machinery Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6.3 Lathes Machine

7.6.3.1 Overview

7.6.3.2 Lathes Machine Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6.4 Grinding Machine

7.6.4.1 Overview

7.6.4.2 Grinding Machine Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6.5 Bandsaw Machine

7.6.5.1 Overview

7.6.5.2 Bandsaw Machine Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6.6 Others

7.6.6.1 Overview

7.6.6.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Industrial Machinery Market - Geographic Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America: Industrial Machinery Market

8.3 Europe: Industrial Machinery Market

8.4 APAC: Industrial Machinery Market



9. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic- Industrial Machinery Market

9.1 North America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiative

10.2 New Development



11. Key Company Profiles

11.1 AB Electrolux

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 Alfa Laval

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Products and Services

11.2.4 Financial Overview

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Developments

11.3 AMADA CO., LTD.

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Products and Services

11.3.4 Financial Overview

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Developments

11.4 GEA Group

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.3 Products and Services

11.4.4 Financial Overview

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Developments

11.5 HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL

11.5.1 Key Facts

11.5.2 Business Description

11.5.3 Products and Services

11.5.4 Financial Overview

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Key Developments

11.6 MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD

11.6.1 Key Facts

11.6.2 Business Description

11.6.3 Products and Services

11.6.4 Financial Overview

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Key Developments

11.7 SCHULER GROUP

11.7.1 Key Facts

11.7.2 Business Description

11.7.3 Products and Services

11.7.4 Financial Overview

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Key Developments

11.8 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

11.8.1 Key Facts

11.8.2 Business Description

11.8.3 Products and Services

11.8.4 Financial Overview

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Key Developments

11.9 Syntegon Technology GmbH (Bosch Packaging Technology)

11.9.1 Key Facts

11.9.2 Business Description

11.9.3 Products and Services

11.9.4 Financial Overview

11.9.5 SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Key Developments

11.10 THE ADELPHI GROUP OF COMPANIES

11.10.1 Key Facts

11.10.2 Business Description

11.10.3 Products and Services

11.10.4 Financial Overview

11.10.5 SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Key Developments



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 List of Abbreviation



