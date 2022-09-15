Insights on the Industrial Protective Footwear Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Product, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Protective Footwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial protective footwear market size reached US$ 9.17 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.73% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Industrial protective footwear refers to functional footwear that is designed to provide protection and comfort to the industrial workers from accidents in high-risk physical labor tasks, such as moving machinery and electrical contacts during industrial work.

The primary characteristics of industrial safety footwear include comfort, safety, innovation, and aesthetic value. Extensively incorporating advanced features, including improved slip resistance, increased support for the arch and heel, and reduction of foot fatigue, this type of footwear ensures the safety of the workers, thereby improving their working efficiency.

Rubber, leather, and plastics are some of the widely used varieties of materials used in manufacturing such footwear. The availability of cost-effective variants offered by local manufacturers is providing a significant boost to the sales of industrial protective footwear on the global level.



Industrial Protective Footwear Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of health and safety practices to reduce workspace fatalities. This is further supported by the poor working conditions and extended work hours of industrial workers, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth.

In line with this, the introduction of favorable government regulations mandating the usage of safety shoes in several work environments, coupled with the stringent implementation of occupational safety standards, is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, considerable expansion in the construction and heavy machinery industries is supporting the growth of the market. In addition to this, rapid industrial development, the increasing awareness regarding worker safety across the industrial sector, and the easy availability of product variants via offline and online organized retail sectors are contributing to the sales of industrial protective footwear across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bata Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., COFRA Holding AG, Dunlop Protective Footwear, ELTEN GmbH, Hillson Footwear Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rahman Group, Rock Fall (UK) Ltd., Saina Group Co. Ltd., uvex group and Wolverine World Wide Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global industrial protective footwear market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial protective footwear market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global industrial protective footwear market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Leather Footwear

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Waterproof Footwear

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Rubber Footwear

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Plastic Footwear

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Shoes

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Boots

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Offline

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Online

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Construction

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Manufacturing

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Mining

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Oil and Gas

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Chemical

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Pharmaceuticals

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Transportation

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Bata Corporation

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Caterpillar Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 COFRA S.r.l.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Dunlop Protective Footwear

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 ELTEN GmbH

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Hillson Footwear Pvt. Ltd.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Honeywell International Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.8 Rahman Group

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Rock Fall (UK) Ltd.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Saina Group Co. Ltd.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 uvex group

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Wolverine World Wide Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/td2t7q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets