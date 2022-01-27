Insights on the Infusion Pump Global Market to 2026 - Featuring BD, Baxter International and ICU Medical Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infusion Pump Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The infusion pumps market size was valued at USD 11,018.84 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18,475.10 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Infusion Pumps Market Report



The infusion pumps market size was valued at USD 11,018.84 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18,475.10 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.



Market Overview

Major factors boosting the growth global infusion pumps market worldwide are rising healthcare concerns, the prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, gastroenterology diseases, and pain management. New infusion pump product development with smart technologies triggered the growth of the market. New product launches and technology advancements help to reduce drugs administration errors. Some manufacturers offer infusion pumps with software, which helps in drug analysis and infusion rate programs that drive the demand in the market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the infusion pumps market

Increasing Use of Smart Infusion Pumps

New Multipurpose Infusion Pumps Offers Wide Range of Diseases Treatments

New Products Developments & Technology

Growth of Alternative Site & Home-Based Healthcare

Increasing Demand for Ambulatory Services

Increasing Need for Connected System & Data Analytics

Increasing Surgical Procedure & Chemotherapies

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present infusion pumps market and its market dynamics for 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Market Segments

The infusion pumps market research report has the following segmentation

Products

Technology

Usage

Application

End Users

Geography

Market Segmentation

Increasing expenditure on diabetes care from the geriatric population and acceptance of insulin infusion pumps from adolescents drive insulin infusion pump penetration rate. It helps to reduce the multiple dosages of insulin injection and provides continuous delivery of insulin in the human body. Wearable insulin infusion pumps support maintaining the sugar level in the human body. These are the major factors creating a demand for insulin infusion pumps.

Increasing demand for insulin infusion pumps for insulin administration in type 1 diabetes fuels the acceptance rate of specialty infusion pumps. Specialty infusion pumps can read drugs barcode, connect with the drug library, and dose error reduction software as it gives better medication and infusion rate of drugs. All these factors are going to drive the demand for specialty infusion pumps and accessories market.

Vendor Landscape

The key players in the infusion pumps market are BD ( Becton Dickinson ), Baxter international, B Braun Melsungen, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Medtronic, Micrel Medical Devices, Moog, Smiths Medical, and Arcomed AG.

Key Vendors

BD ( Becton Dickinson )

) Baxter International

B Braun Melsungen

Fresenius Kabi

ICU Medical

Medtronic

Micrel Medical Devices

Moog Inc

Smiths Medical

Arcomed AG

Other Prominent Vendors

Alcor Scientific

Allied Medical

Akas Infusion

Avanos Medical

BTC health

Cardinal Health

Chemyx

Comen

Eitan Medical

Flowonix Medical company

Go medical

Insulet

I-Flow

Ivenix

JMS

Leventon

Lifepump Meditech

Mahusaca

Med Captain

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Nestle

PFM medical

Q-Core Medical

Trivitron Healthcare

F. Hoffman. LA. Roche

Samtronic

Smitek

Summit Medical Products

Teleflex

Ypsomed

Terumo

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tricumed Medizintechnik

Vicentra

Vygon

Zyno Medical

HF MED

Wellead

Ace Medical

Angel Electronic

Danone Nutricia

Erenlar Medical

Heka

Mircel Medical Devices

Nipro

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the size of the global infusion pumps market?

2. Who are the key players in the infusion pumps market?

3. What are the latest trends in the infusion pumps market?

4. Which region has the highest share in infusion pumps market?

5. What are the applications of the infusion pumps market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Infusion Pumps Market



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increasing Use Of Smart Infusion Pumps

8.2 New Multipurpose Infusion Pumps For Disease Treatments

8.3 Technological Advances & New Product Development



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Presence Of Alternative Care Sites

9.2 Growing Demand For Ambulatory Services

9.3 Surge In Demand For Connected Systems & Data Analytics

9.4 Rise In Surgical Procedures & Chemotherapy Treatments



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Adoption Of Refurbished & Rental Infusion Pumps

10.2 Complications Associated With Infusion Pumps

10.3 Safety Concerns Associated With Infusion Pumps



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Product

11.2.2 Technology

11.2.3 Usage

11.2.4 Application

11.2.5 End Users

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Insulin Infusion Pump

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Insulin Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation

12.4 Large Volume Infusion Pump

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Large Volume Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation

12.5 Syringe Infusion Pump

12.5.1 Market Overview

12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.5.3 Syringe Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation

12.6 Enteral Infusion Pump

12.6.1 Market Overview

12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.6.3 Enteral Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation

12.7 Others

12.7.1 Market Overview

12.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.7.3 Others Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation



13 Technology

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Traditional Infusion Pumps

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Traditional Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation

13.4 Specialty Infusion Pumps

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Specialty Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation



14 Usage

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Stationary Infusion Pumps

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Stationary Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation

14.4 Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Ambulatory Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation



15 Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Diabetes

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Diabetes: Geography Segmentation

15.4 Oncology

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Oncology: Geography Segmentation

15.5 Gastroenterology

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Gastroenterology: Geography Segmentation

15.6 Pediatrics & Neonatology

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6.3 Pediatrics & Neonatology Infusion Pump: Geography Segmentation

15.7 Pain Management

15.7.1 Market Overview

15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.7.3 Pain Management: Geography Segmentation

15.8 Others

15.8.1 Market Overview

15.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.8.3 Other Applications: Geography Segmentation



16 End Users

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Hospitals

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.3 Hospitals: Geography Segmentation

16.4 Home Healthcare

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.3 Home Healthcare: Geography Segmentation

16.5 Nursing Homes

16.5.1 Market Overview

16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.5.3 Nursing Homes: Geography Segmentation

16.6 Others

16.6.1 Market Overview

16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.6.3 Other End Users: Geography Segmentation



17 Geography



18 North America



19 Europe



20 APAC



21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Competition Overview

23.2 Market Share Analysis

23.2.1 Arcomed AG

23.2.2 B.Braun Melsungen

23.2.3 Baxter International

23.2.4 BD

23.2.5 Fresenius Kabi

23.2.6 ICU Medical

23.2.7 Smiths Medical

23.2.8 Medtronic

23.2.9 Micrel Medical Devices

23.2.10 Moog Inc.



24 Key Company Profiles



25 Other Prominent Vendors



26 Report Summary



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/exeom2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets