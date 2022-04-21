Insights on the Instant Water Heater Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

Apr 21, 2022, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Instant Water Heater Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global instant water heater market reached a value of US$ 3.13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.92 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
An instant water heater, or tankless water heater, is a device used to instantly heat cold water through gas or electrical heating unit. It consists of a hot water outlet, flue pipe, draft divider, pressure relief valves, dip tubes and tanks. It also includes a water flow sensor that starts automatically when it detects the water flow. The heated water is utilized for various purposes, such as cleaning, washing clothes, dishwashers, hot water showers, cooking, removing stains and relieving clogged drains. In comparison to traditional water heaters, instant water heaters are easy to install, cost-effective, convenient, compact and energy efficient. They also heat faster through a small-sized heating chamber.
Significant growth in the hospitality industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Instant water heaters are widely used in resorts and hotels for laundry, cleaning and supplying hot water in bathrooms, kitchens and swimming pools. Additionally, the widespread product adoption due to the increasing environmental concerns are favoring the market growth. Instant water heaters are energy efficient and produce lower carbon footprint and emissions.
Moreover, the launch of instant water heaters in innovative designs and advanced features, such as mobile temperature control, leak protection alarms and power load control, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the introduction of advanced water filtration and sterilization technologies to improve the overall filtration and purity of water is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread product utilization in the medical industry for bathing patients, along with the implementation of various government initiatives toward adoption of energy-efficient technologies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being A. O. Smith Corporation, Bradford White, Ferroli S.p.A., Haier Group Corporation, Havells India Limited, Hubbell Incorporated, Nihon Itomic Co. Ltd., Rheem Manufacturing Company (Paloma Co. Ltd.), Rinnai Corporation, Vaillant Group and Whirlpool Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global instant water heater market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global instant water heater market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global instant water heater market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Instant Water Heater Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Gas Instant Water Heaters
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Electric Instant Water Heaters
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Specialty Stores
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Convenience Stores
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Online Stores
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Commercial
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Residential
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Industrial
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 A. O. Smith Corporation
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Bradford White
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Ferroli S.p.A.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Haier Group Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 Havells India Limited
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Hubbell Incorporated
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Nihon Itomic Co. Ltd.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Rheem Manufacturing Company (Paloma Co. Ltd.)
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Rinnai Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Vaillant Group
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Whirlpool Corporation
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
