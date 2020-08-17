Insights on the Instrumentation Cables Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Allied Wire & Cable, Belden and General Cable Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Instrumentation Cables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Instrumentation Cables Market to Reach $842.4 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Instrumentation Cables estimated at US $700.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US $842.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $189.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Instrumentation Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$189.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$169.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:



Allied Wire & Cable, Inc.

Belden, Inc.

General Cable Corporation

KEI Industries Ltd.

Nexans

Olympic Wire and Cable Corporation

Prysmian Group

RPG Cables Ltd.

RS Components Ltd.

Southwire Company LLC

TE Connectivity Ltd.

TELDOR Cables & Systems Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Instrumentation Cables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 41



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6qe0y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

