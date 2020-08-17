Insights on the Instrumentation Cables Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Allied Wire & Cable, Belden and General Cable Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Instrumentation Cables - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Instrumentation Cables Market to Reach $842.4 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Instrumentation Cables estimated at US $700.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US $842.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $189.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

The Instrumentation Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$189.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$169.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Allied Wire & Cable, Inc.
  • Belden, Inc.
  • General Cable Corporation
  • KEI Industries Ltd.
  • Nexans
  • Olympic Wire and Cable Corporation
  • Prysmian Group
  • RPG Cables Ltd.
  • RS Components Ltd.
  • Southwire Company LLC
  • TE Connectivity Ltd.
  • TELDOR Cables & Systems Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Instrumentation Cables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

