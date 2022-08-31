Insights on the Integrated Pest Management Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Bayer CropScience, BASF and Advanced Integrated Pest Management Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Integrated Pest Management Market, By Pest Type By Control Method By Application By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global integrated pest management market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. Integrated pest management, often referred to as integrated pest control, is a technique used to reduce pest issues in agricultural output in order to stop them from destroying crops, hurting animals, or infesting structures.

The integrated pest control approach seeks to keep the pest population below the level to prevent crop loss and economic damage. By effectively regulating the external elements that have a negative impact on the market's growth, pest management aids in maximizing agricultural production. In rural-urban agricultural settings, integrated pest control techniques can be used to address the bug problem.

Growing concerns regarding the harmful effects of pesticides on the environment and high demand for pest management from the agriculture industry are expected to drive the growth of the global integrated pest management market in the next five years.

The global integrated pest management market is segmented into pest type, control method, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on the regional analysis, North America is expected to account for a major market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The presence of major market players in the region and technological improvements in the agriculture industry are driving the market growth in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global integrated pest management market are Bayer CropScience LLC, BASF SE, Advanced Integrated Pest Management, Integrated Pest Management, Inc., SGS SA, Ecolab Inc, IPM Technologies Pty Ltd, Integrated Pest Management Solution (IPMS India), among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global integrated pest management market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global integrated pest management market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast global integrated pest management market based on pest type, control method, application, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global integrated pest management market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global integrated pest management market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global integrated pest management market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global integrated pest management market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global integrated pest management market.

