Insights on the Interventional Cardiology Devices Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Biotronik, Biosensors International, Koninklijke Philips and Teleflex Among Others

The global interventional cardiology devices market size is expected to reach USD 16.11 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Demand for interventional cardiology devices is on the rise owing to favorable reimbursement policies for coronary intervention procedures, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and diabetes across the globe, and the launch of new product lines in the market. Cardiovascular diseases have become one of the major causes of mortality and morbidity in the world. Coronary artery disease and congenital heart defects are the major cardiovascular diseases that are prevalent across the globe.

Furthermore, the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, such as smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, and improper diet, is responsible for diabetes. Cardiac catheterization, angioplasty, and Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) are some of the major procedures used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

Since diabetes is one of the major reasons behind triggering cardiovascular diseases, increasing diabetes cases are expected to surge the demand for interventional cardiology devices over the forecast period.

Although the market is anticipated to expand over the coming years, it might witness slower growth possibly brought on by the high price of medical devices, especially in developing economies with insufficient insurance coverage.

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Report Highlights

The coronary stents product segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021. Stenting technology is increasingly being preferred over conventional balloon angioplasty owing to the introduction of advanced DES and evolving bioresorbable scaffolds

Technological advancements in coronary stents, such as the development of bifurcated stents and the use of biodegradable materials, have led to efficient and improved outcomes of CVD treatment. Companies are proactively involved in product developments and partnerships and strategic collaborations. The aforementioned factors are expected to propel industry growth over the forecast period

In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55.0% and it is expected that this trend will continue in the near future. This industry growth is fueled by factors including regulatory revisions, economic expansion, and notably favorable reimbursement in some nations such as Australia . The market is also being impacted by growing government spending on healthcare and new initiatives to introduce devices at affordable costs in cost-constrained countries such as India

accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55.0% and it is expected that this trend will continue in the near future. This industry growth is fueled by factors including regulatory revisions, economic expansion, and notably favorable reimbursement in some nations such as . The market is also being impacted by growing government spending on healthcare and new initiatives to introduce devices at affordable costs in cost-constrained countries such as The market is fragmented due to the presence of several players. This is expected to intensify the competition in the coming years. Market players are adopting various strategic initiatives such as partnerships, sales & marketing activities, mergers & acquisitions, service expansion, integrated offerings, and product launches to increase their market presence

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Variables Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Segment scope

3.2 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1 Ancillary market outlook

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.4.1 U.S.

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 APAC

3.4.4 Others (LATAM & MEA)

3.5 Market Development

3.5.1 Clinical Trials

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Increase in Government Initiatives in Mature Markets

3.6.1.2 Rising Initiatives By Competitors

3.6.1.3 Rising Adoption of New Generation Devices

3.6.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) And Rise In Patient Volume

3.6.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.6.2.1 Capital Intensive Devices For Countries With Developing Healthcare Reimbursement Systems

3.6.2.2 Lack of Trained Physicians for New-generation Devices

3.7 Interventional Cardiology Device Market Analysis Tools: Porter's

3.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Low

3.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers: High

3.7.3 Threat Of Substitutes: Moderate

3.7.4 Threat Of New Entrants: Moderate

3.7.5 Industry Rivalry: Moderate

3.8 PESTEL Analysis

3.8.1 Political & Legal

3.8.2 Economic & Social

3.8.3 Technological & Environmental

3.9 COVID-19 Current and Future Impact Analysis

3.9.1 Current and Future Impact Analysis

3.9.2 COVID-19 Impact on Notable Market Players

Chapter 4 Interventional Cardiology Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Market Participation Categorization

4.2 Public Companies

4.2.1 Company market position analysis

4.3 List of Companies

Chapter 5 Product Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Product Movement Analysis, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.2 Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.3 Coronary Stents

5.3.1 Coronary STENT market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Coronary STENT Procedure estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (000' Units)

5.3.3 Coronary STENT market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (000' units)

5.3.4 Drug-Eluting Stents (DES)

5.3.4.1 DES market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.5 Bare Metal Stents (BMS)

5.3.5.1 Bare Metal Stents (BMS) market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.6 Bioresorbable Scaffolds (BRS)

5.3.6.1 Bioresorbable Scaffolds (BRS) market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4 PTCA Balloon Catheters

5.4.1 PTCA Balloon Catheters market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2 PTCA Balloon Catheters Procedure estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (000' Units)

5.4.3 PTCA Balloon Catheters market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (000' Units)

5.4.4 Normal

5.4.4.1 Normal market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.5 Specialty (Includes cutting, scoring, and lithotripsy balloons)

5.4.5.1 Specialty (Includes cutting, scoring, and lithotripsy balloons) market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.6 Drug coated balloon (DCB)

5.4.6.1 Drug coated balloon (DCB) market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5 Accessory Devices

5.5.1 Accessory Devices market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2 Accessory Devices market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (000' Unit)

5.5.3 PTCA Guidewire

5.5.3.1 PTCA Guidewire market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.4 DiagnoStic Catheter

5.5.4.1 Diagnostic Catheter market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.5 PTCA Guiding Catheters

5.5.5.1 PTCA Guiding Catheters market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.6 Introducer Sheaths

5.5.6.1 Introducer Sheaths market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.6 Intravascular Imaging Catheters and Pressure Guidewires

5.6.1 Intravascular Imaging Catheters and Pressure Guidewires market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.6.2 Intravascular Imaging Catheters and Pressure Guidewires Procedures estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (000 Units)

Chapter 6 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Abbott

7.1.1 Company overview

7.1.2 Financial performance

7.1.3 Product benchmarking

7.1.4 Strategic initiatives

7.2 Medtronic

7.2.1 Company overview

7.2.2 Financial performance

7.2.3 Product benchmarking

7.2.4 Strategic initiatives

7.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

7.3.1 Company overview

7.3.2 Financial performance

7.3.3 Product benchmarking

7.3.4 Strategic initiatives

7.4 Terumo Corporation

7.4.1 Company overview

7.4.2 Financial performance

7.4.3 Product benchmarking

7.4.4 Strategic initiatives

7.5 B. Braun SE

7.5.1 Company overview

7.5.2 Financial performance

7.5.3 Product benchmarking

7.5.4 Strategic initiatives

7.6 Biotronik

7.6.1 Company overview

7.6.2 Financial performance

7.6.3 Product benchmarking

7.6.4 Strategic initiatives

7.7 Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

7.7.1 Company overview

7.7.2 Financial performance

7.7.3 Product benchmarking

7.7.4 Strategic initiatives

7.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.8.1 Company overview

7.8.2 Financial performance

7.8.3 Product benchmarking

7.8.4 Strategic initiatives

7.9 Teleflex Incorporated

7.9.1 Company overview

7.9.2 Financial performance

7.9.3 Product benchmarking

7.9.4 Strategic initiatives

7.10 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

7.10.1 Company overview

7.10.2 Product benchmarking

7.10.3 Strategic initiatives

7.11 Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

7.11.1 Company overview

7.11.2 Financial performance

7.11.3 Product benchmarking

7.11.4 Strategic initiatives

7.12 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

7.12.1 Company overview

7.12.2 Financial performance

7.12.3 Product benchmarking

7.12.4 Strategic initiatives

