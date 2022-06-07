Insights on the IoT Device Management Global Market to 2031 - by Deployment, Application, Solution and Region

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Device Management Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new study on the global IoT device management market is published by the author. It presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global IoT device management market as well as its structure. This study offers valuable information on the global IoT device management market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in This study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global IoT device management market.



An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in This study on the global IoT device management market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global IoT device management market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global IoT device management market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.



Key Questions Answered in This study on IoT Device Management Market

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global IoT device management market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the influence of changing trends in the interface segment on the global IoT device management market?

Would North America continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of global IoT device management market in the next few years?

Which factors would hinder the global IoT device management market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global IoT device management market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro-economic Factors

3.2. Key Market Indicator

3.3. Drivers

3.4. Market Restraints and Opportunities

3.5. Application Trends

3.6. Market Trends



4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment

4.1. Parent Industry Overview

4.2. Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.4. Porter Five Forces Analysis

4.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global IoT Device Management Market Analysis, by Deployment

5.1. Global IoT Device Management Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Deployment, 2017?2031

5.1.1. Public Cloud

5.1.2. Private Cloud

5.1.3. Hybrid Cloud

5.2. Global IoT Device Management Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Deployment



6. Global IoT Device Management Market Analysis, by Application

6.1. Global IoT Device Management Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017?2031

6.1.1. Smart Manufacturing

6.1.2. Smart Home

6.1.3. Smart Utilities

6.1.4. Smart Retail

6.1.5. Connected Health

6.1.6. Smart Transportation

6.2. Global IoT Device Management Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



7. Global IoT Device Management Market Analysis, by Solution

7.1. Global IoT Device Management Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Solution, 2017?2031

7.1.1. Security Solution

7.1.2. Data Management

7.1.3. Remote Monitoring

7.1.4. Network Bandwidth Management

7.2. Global IoT Device Management Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Solution



8. Global IoT Device Management Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Global IoT Device Management Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2031

8.1.1. North America

8.1.2. Europe

8.1.3. Asia Pacific

8.1.4. Middle East & Africa

8.1.5. South America

8.2. Global IoT Device Management Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

9. North America IoT Device Management Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Europe IoT Device Management Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Asia Pacific IoT Device Management Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Middle East & Africa (MEA) IoT Device Management Market Analysis and Forecast

13. South America IoT Device Management Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Competition Assessment

14.1. Global IoT Device Management Market Competition Matrix - a Dashboard View

14.2. Global IoT Device Management Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2020)

14.3. Technological Differentiator



15. Company Profiles (Manufacturers/Suppliers)

15.1. Amazon Web Services Inc.

15.1.1. Overview

15.1.2. Product Portfolio

15.1.3. Sales Footprint

15.1.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.1.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.1.6. Key Financials

15.2. Amazon Web Services Inc.

15.2.1. Overview

15.2.2. Product Portfolio

15.2.3. Sales Footprint

15.2.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.2.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.2.6. Key Financials

15.3. ARM Holdings

15.3.1. Overview

15.3.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.3. Sales Footprint

15.3.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.3.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.3.6. Key Financials

15.4. Google Inc.

15.4.1. Overview

15.4.2. Product Portfolio

15.4.3. Sales Footprint

15.4.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.4.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.4.6. Key Financials

15.5. Robert Bosch GmbH

15.5.1. Overview

15.5.2. Product Portfolio

15.5.3. Sales Footprint

15.5.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.5.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.5.6. Key Financials

15.6. IBM Corporation

15.6.1. Overview

15.6.2. Product Portfolio

15.6.3. Sales Footprint

15.6.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.6.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.6.6. Key Financials

15.7. Microsoft Corporation

15.7.1. Overview

15.7.2. Product Portfolio

15.7.3. Sales Footprint

15.7.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.7.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.7.6. Key Financials

15.8. Oracle Corporation

15.8.1. Overview

15.8.2. Product Portfolio

15.8.3. Sales Footprint

15.8.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.8.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.8.6. Key Financials

15.9. SAP SE

15.9.1. Overview

15.9.2. Product Portfolio

15.9.3. Sales Footprint

15.9.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.9.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.9.6. Key Financials

15.10. Altair SmartWorks

15.10.1. Overview

15.10.2. Product Portfolio

15.10.3. Sales Footprint

15.10.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.10.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.10.6. Key Financials

15.11. GE Digital

15.11.1. Overview

15.11.2. Product Portfolio

15.11.3. Sales Footprint

15.11.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.11.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.11.6. Key Financials

15.12. Upswift

15.12.1. Overview

15.12.2. Product Portfolio

15.12.3. Sales Footprint

15.12.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.12.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.12.6. Key Financials

15.13. PTC

15.13.1. Overview

15.13.2. Product Portfolio

15.13.3. Sales Footprint

15.13.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

15.13.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

15.13.6. Key Financials



16. Recommendation



