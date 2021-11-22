Insights on the Laser Diode Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ASML Holding, Coherent and ProPhotonix Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laser Diode Market Research Report by Wavelength, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Laser Diode Market size was estimated at USD 8,204.72 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 9,505.05 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.18% reaching USD 20,184.11 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Laser Diode Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Laser Diode Market, including ASML Holding NV, Axcel Photonics, Inc., Coherent, Inc., Egismos Technology Corporation, Frankfurt Laser Company, Furukawa electric company limited, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik AG, Mitsubishi electric corporation, Newport Corp., Nichia Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Nuvoton Technology Corporation, OSI Laser Diode, Inc., OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, Inc., ProPhotonix Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Semiconductor U.S.A., LLC, Sharp Corporation, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, TRUMPF Group, Ushio Inc., Ushio Opto Semiconductors, Inc., and Vortran Laser Technology Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Laser Diode Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Laser Diode Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Laser Diode Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Laser Diode Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Laser Diode Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Laser Diode Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Laser Diode Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing awareness on the benefits of laser diode over traditional technologies

5.2.2. Growing demand from electronics and healthcare sectors

5.2.3. Favorable government policies in the application of laser technology in product marking

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High cost of initial investment

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Rising adoption of high-power laser diodes in autonomous vehicles technologies

5.4.2. Development of green laser diodes for projection applications

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Reduced or zero research and development funding for military sector



6. Laser Diode Market, by Wavelength

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Blue Laser Diode

6.3. Green Laser Diode

6.4. Infrared Laser Diode

6.5. Red Laser Diode

6.6. Ultraviolet Laser Diode



7. Laser Diode Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automotive & Transportation

7.3. Consumer Electronics

7.4. Industrial Equipment

7.5. Medical Devices

7.6. Military & Aerospace Equipment



8. Americas Laser Diode Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Laser Diode Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. ASML Holding NV

12.2. Axcel Photonics, Inc.

12.3. Coherent, Inc.

12.4. Egismos Technology Corporation

12.5. Frankfurt Laser Company

12.6. Furukawa electric company limited

12.7. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

12.8. IPG Photonics Corporation

12.9. Jenoptik AG

12.10. Mitsubishi electric corporation

12.11. Newport Corp.

12.12. Nichia Corporation

12.13. Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.14. Nuvoton Technology Corporation

12.15. OSI Laser Diode, Inc.

12.16. OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, Inc.

12.17. ProPhotonix Ltd.

12.18. Renesas Electronics Corp.

12.19. ROHM Semiconductor U.S.A., LLC

12.20. Sharp Corporation

12.21. Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

12.22. Sumitomo Corporation

12.23. TRUMPF Group

12.24. Ushio Inc.

12.25. Ushio Opto Semiconductors, Inc.

12.26. Vortran Laser Technology Inc.



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74wdx0

