Insights on the Lidar Global Market to 2025 - High Potential for Technical Innovation in Cost Reduction

Owing to the impending need for better mapping and surveying techniques, there is a considerable push from governments and regulatory bodies toward developing and installing lidar sensors. By leveraging lidar sensors, entities enhance their product quality and production, along with avoiding catastrophic failures and high production costs.

The global lidar market research provides a detailed perspective on the different types of products, their applications, value and volume estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the lidar market in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, trends, and opportunities, among others.

The report further considers the market dynamics, supply chain analysis, and the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The Global Lidar Market report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by product type, application, range, deployment, region, and country.

The global lidar market, based on product type, has been segmented into mechanical and solid-state lidar. The mechanical segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global lidar market.

The global lidar market, by application, has been segmented into automotive, mining, agriculture, engineering and planning, and transportation, among others. The engineering and planning segment dominated the global lidar market in 2019 in terms of value and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period.

Based on the region, the global lidar market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific and Japan, Europe, the U.K., China, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region is segmented into countries. Data for each of these regions and countries is provided by product type and application.

Competitive Landscape

The global lidar market competitive landscape consists of different strategies undertaken by key players across the industry to gain traction and market share presence. Some strategies adopted by the service providers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations. Product launch has been the most preferred strategy among all these strategies adopted in the lidar market.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Lidars in Automotive Applications

Increasing Adoption of Lidars in Construction Applications

Superior Performance of Lidar Over Other Sensors

Market Challenges

Impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor Industry

Inaccurate Output in Adverse Weather Conditions

High Cost of Lidar

Market Opportunities

Growing Market Share for Solid State Lidar to Create Greater Opportunities for Players in its Ecosystem

High Potential for Technical Innovation for Cost Reduction

Key Companies Profiled

Benewake Co. Ltd., Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc., Phantom Intelligence Inc., Quanergy Systems, Inc., Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Analog Photonics LLC, Beijing Surestar Technology, YellowScan, SICK AG, Hexagon AB, Trimble Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the lidar market?

How are lidar manufacturers, automotive OEMs, regulatory bodies, and tier-1 manufacturers, among others entering the market?

What is the role of governments in the changing landscape of the lidar industry?

Which lidar technology is expected to lead the lidar market by 2025?

What was the market value of the leading regional markets, their segments, and sub-segments in 2019, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2020-2025?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the key developmental strategies that are implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the lidar market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Lidar: Overview

1.1.1.1 Timeline: Emergence and Evolution of Lidar

1.1.2 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.3 Supply Chain Network/MAP

1.1.4 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.4.1 Regulations for Driverless Vehicles

1.1.4.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.2 Startup Landscape

1.2.1 Key Startups in the Ecosystem

1.2.2 Funding Analysis

1.2.2.1 Major Investors

1.3 Business Dynamics

1.3.1 Business Drivers

1.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Lidars in Automotive Applications

1.3.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Lidar in Construction Applications

1.3.1.3 Superior Performance of Lidar Over Other Sensors

1.3.2 Business Challenges

1.3.2.1 Short-Term Challenges

1.3.2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor Industry

1.3.2.2 Long-Term Challenges

1.3.2.2.1 High Cost of Lidar

1.3.2.2.2 Inaccurate Output in Adverse Weather Conditions

1.3.3 Business Strategies

1.3.3.1 Product Developments

1.3.3.2 Market Developments

1.3.4 Corporate Strategies

1.3.4.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

1.3.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.3.5 Business Opportunities

1.3.5.1 Growing Market Share for Solid-State Lidar

1.3.5.2 High Potential for Technical Innovation for Cost Reduction

1.3.5.3 High Potential Growth for Semiconductor Companies in Lidar Market

1.3.5.4 Utilization of Lidar Solutions Combined with Analytics to Ensure Social Distancing

2 Application

2.1 Global Lidar Market, Application and Specification

2.1.1 Automotive

2.1.1.1 ADAS

2.1.1.2 Autonomous Driving

2.1.2 Agriculture

2.1.3 Mining

2.1.4 Architecture and Archaeology

2.1.5 Transportation

2.1.6 Forestry and Environment

2.1.7 Atmosphere

2.1.8 Engineering and Planning

2.1.9 Industrial Safety and Automation

2.1.10 Crowd Monitoring and Security

2.1.11 Others

2.2 Demand Analysis for Lidar Market (by Application), Value and Volume Data

2.2.1 Engineering and Planning

2.2.2 Architecture and Archaeology

2.2.3 Mining

2.2.4 Agriculture

2.2.5 Forestry and Environment

2.2.6 Automotive

2.2.7 Industrial Safety and Automation

2.2.8 Atmosphere

2.2.9 Transportation

2.2.10 Crowd Management and Security

2.2.11 Others

3 Products

3.1 Global Lidar Market, Product and Specifications

3.1.1 Lidar Market, by Product Type

3.1.1.1 Mechanical Lidar

3.1.1.2 Solid-State Lidar

3.1.2 Lidar Market, by Range

3.1.2.1 Short-Range Lidar

3.1.2.2 Long-Range Lidar

3.1.3 Lidar Market, By Deployment/Installation Type

3.1.3.1 Airborne Lidar

3.1.3.2 Ground-Based Lidar/ Terrestrial Lidar

3.2 Demand Analysis for Lidar Market, by Product

3.2.1 Demand Analysis for Lidar Market, by Product Type

3.2.1.1 Mechanical Lidar

3.2.1.2 Solid-State Lidar

3.2.2 Demand Analysis for Lidar Market, by Range

3.2.2.1 Long-Range Lidar

3.2.2.2 Short-Range Lidar

3.2.3 Demand Analysis for Lidar Market, by Deployment

3.2.3.1 Terrestrial

3.2.3.2 Airborne

4 Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 South America

4.3 Europe

4.4 The U.K.

4.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA)

4.6 China

4.7 Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ)



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Benewake Co., Ltd.

5.2.2 Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

5.2.3 LeddarTech Inc.

5.2.4 Phantom Intelligence Inc.

5.2.5 Quanergy Systems, Inc.

5.2.6 Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

5.2.7 Analog Photonics LLC

5.2.8 Beijing Surestar Technology Co. Ltd.

5.2.9 YellowScan

5.2.10 Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. (RoboSense)

5.2.11 Luminar Technologies, Inc.

5.2.12 Neptec Technologies Corp.

5.2.13 Trimble Inc.

5.2.14 SICK AG

5.2.15 Hexagon AB

6 Research Methodology

