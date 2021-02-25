Insights on the Managed Print Service Global Market to 2026 - Key Forecasts & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Managed Print Service Market By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), By Type (Print Management, Device Management, Discovery & Design, Document Imaging), By Organization Size, By Channel Type, By End User Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Managed Print Service Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The Global Managed Print Service Market is driven by the increasing adoption of big data analytics solutions, IoT, AI and cloud computing. Additionally, growing need to save paper, avoiding wastage and achieving environmental sustainability is further expected to propel the market through 2026. Furthermore, managed print services help businesses optimize costs, manage organization data and boost productivity. Besides, increasing investments and new product launches by major vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, data security and privacy concerns can hamper the market growth over the next few years. Moreover, associated long term recurring expenses can further restrict the market growth.



The Global Managed Print Service Market is segmented based on deployment mode, type, organization size, channel type, end-user industry, company and region. Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market since it helps businesses by providing them access to data and documents remotely with 24/7 availability of the information. Additionally, cloud solutions provide scalability, auto-update feature and reduce the operational costs. Based on type, the market can be categorized into print management, device management, discovery & design and document imaging. The device management segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the increased adoption of these solutions for optimization of performance, increasing the efficiency and managing the costs of network printing devices.



While, the document imaging segment is expected to register the highest growth owing to the rising demand for big data handling and analytics in many organizations. Based on the end-user industry, the market can be fragmented into BFSI, education, healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, manufacturing and others. The BFSI segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the widespread adoption of papers in loan applications, new account opening, among others. The healthcare segment is expected to hold the significant market share during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the need to manage and optimize a high-volume printing environment while reducing vulnerabilities with many devices.



Regionally, the Global Managed Print Service Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall managed print service market owing to the widespread adoption of managed print services by different end-user industries in the region especially the healthcare industry. Additionally, favorable government regulations and presence of major players in the region further positively impact the market growth.



The major players operating in the Global Managed Print Service Market are Xerox Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., Lexmark International Corporation, ARC Document Solutions, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Ricoh Company, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Managed Print Service Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Managed Print Service Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Managed Print Service Market based on deployment mode, type, organization size, channel type, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Managed Print Service Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Managed Print Service Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Managed Print Service Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Managed Print Service Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Managed Print Service Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Managed Print Service Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Managed Print Service



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Managed Print Service Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)

6.2.2. By Type (Print Management, Device Management, Discovery & Design, Document Imaging)

6.2.3. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs)

6.2.4. By Channel Type (Printer/Copier Manufacturers, System Integrators/Resellers, Independent Software Vendors)

6.2.5. By End User Industry (BFSI, Education, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Others)

6.2.6. By Company (2020)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Managed Print Service Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Managed Print Service Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Managed Print Service Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Managed Print Service Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Managed Print Service Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Xerox Corporation

14.2. HP Development Company, L.P.

14.3. Lexmark International Corporation

14.4. ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

14.5. Kyocera Corporation

14.6. Sharp Corporation

14.7. Konica Minolta, Inc.

14.8. Ricoh Company, Ltd.

14.9. Toshiba Corporation

14.10. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12kq3v

SOURCE Research and Markets

