Insights on the Metal-clad Cable Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Prysmian, Southwire and PDU Cables Among Others

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal-clad Cable Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new study presents detailed information of key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global metal-clad cable market as well as its structure. The publisher's study offers valuable information on the global metal-clad cable market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2025.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in the publisher's study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global metal-clad cable market.



An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in the publisher's study on the global metal-clad cable market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global metal-clad cable market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global metal-clad cable market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global metal-clad cable market between 2020 and 2025?

What is the influence of changing trends in technology on the global metal-clad cable market?

Would North America continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of metal-clad cable over the next few years?

Which factors would hinder the global metal-clad cable market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global metal-clad cable market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market - Executive Summary

1.1. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Country Analysis

1.2. Competition Blueprint

1.3. Technology Time Line Mapping

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Market Taxonomy



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro-economic Factors

3.2. Drivers

3.2.1. Economic Drivers

3.2.2. Supply Side Drivers

3.2.3. Demand Side Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Market Trends

3.5. Trend Analysis - Impact on Time Line (2021-2025)

3.6. Key Regulations By Regions



4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment

4.1. Parent Industry Overview

4.2. Supply Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Profitability and Gross Margin Analysis By Competition

4.2.2. List of Active Participants - By Region

4.2.2.1. Raw Material Suppliers

4.2.2.2. Key Manufacturers

4.2.2.3. Integrators

4.2.2.4. Key Distributor/Retailers

4.3. Technology Roadmap Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Market Size Analysis (2017-2020) and Forecast (2021-2025)

5.1.1. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

5.2. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Scenario Forecast (Optimistic, Likely, and Conservative Market Conditions)

5.2.1. Forecast Factors and Relevance of Impact

5.2.2. Regional Metal-Clad Cable Business Performance Summary



6. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis By Metallic Cover Type

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Metallic Cover Type

6.2. Metal-Clad Cable Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, By Metallic Cover Type, 2017 - 2025

6.2.1. Smooth (tube) metallic sheath

6.2.2. Corrugated metallic sheath,

6.2.3. Interlocking metal tape armor

6.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Metallic Cover Type



7. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis By Armor Material

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Armor Material

7.2. Metal-Clad Cable Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, By Armor Material, 2017 - 2025

7.2.1. Aluminum

7.2.2. Steel

7.2.3. Others (Copper, Bronze etc.)

7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Armor Material



8. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis By End-use Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By End-use Industry

8.2. Metal-Clad Cable Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, By End-use Industry, 2017 - 2025

8.2.1. Residential

8.2.2. Commercial

8.2.2.1. Hospitals

8.2.2.2. Hotels

8.2.2.3. Malls

8.2.2.4. Others

8.2.3. Industrial

8.2.4. Others (Communication, Energy, etc.)

8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End-use Industry



9. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Region

9.2. Metal-Clad Cable Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, By Region, 2017 - 2025

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Middle East & Africa

9.2.5. South America

9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



10. North America Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia Pacific Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis and Forecast



14. South America Metal-Clad Cable Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Country Competition Assessment

15.1. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Competition - a Dashboard View

15.2. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Structure Analysis

15.3. Global Metal-Clad Cable Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2020)

15.4. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Mapping) by Region



16. Competition Deep-dive (Manufacturers/Suppliers)

16.1. Belden Inc.

16.1.1. Overview

16.1.2. Product Portfolio

16.1.3. Sales Footprint

16.1.4. Channel Footprint

16.1.4.1. Distributors List

16.1.5. Strategy Overview

16.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy

16.1.5.2. Culture Strategy

16.1.5.3. Channel Strategy

16.1.6. SWOT Analysis

16.1.7. Financial Analysis

16.1.8. Revenue Share

16.1.8.1. By Region

16.1.9. Key Clients

16.1.10. Analyst Comments

16.2. Nexans S.A

16.2.1. Overview

16.2.2. Product Portfolio

16.2.3. Sales Footprint

16.2.4. Channel Footprint

16.2.4.1. Distributors List

16.2.5. Strategy Overview

16.2.5.1. Marketing Strategy

16.2.5.2. Culture Strategy

16.2.5.3. Channel Strategy

16.2.6. SWOT Analysis

16.2.7. Financial Analysis

16.2.8. Revenue Share

16.2.8.1. By Region

16.2.9. Key Clients

16.2.10. Analyst Comments

16.3. AFC Cables

16.3.1. Overview

16.3.2. Product Portfolio

16.3.3. Sales Footprint

16.3.4. Channel Footprint

16.3.4.1. Distributors List

16.3.5. Strategy Overview

16.3.5.1. Marketing Strategy

16.3.5.2. Culture Strategy

16.3.5.3. Channel Strategy

16.3.6. SWOT Analysis

16.3.7. Financial Analysis

16.3.8. Revenue Share

16.3.8.1. By Region

16.3.9. Key Clients

16.3.10. Analyst Comments

16.4. Aksh Optifibre

16.4.1. Overview

16.4.2. Product Portfolio

16.4.3. Sales Footprint

16.4.4. Channel Footprint

16.4.4.1. Distributors List

16.4.5. Strategy Overview

16.4.5.1. Marketing Strategy

16.4.5.2. Culture Strategy

16.4.5.3. Channel Strategy

16.4.6. SWOT Analysis

16.4.7. Financial Analysis

16.4.8. Revenue Share

16.4.8.1. By Region

16.4.9. Key Clients

16.4.10. Analyst Comments

16.5. General Cable Corp

16.5.1. Overview

16.5.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.3. Sales Footprint

16.5.4. Channel Footprint

16.5.4.1. Distributors List

16.5.5. Strategy Overview

16.5.5.1. Marketing Strategy

16.5.5.2. Culture Strategy

16.5.5.3. Channel Strategy

16.5.6. SWOT Analysis

16.5.7. Financial Analysis

16.5.8. Revenue Share

16.5.8.1. By Region

16.5.9. Key Clients

16.5.10. Analyst Comments

16.6. Prysmian

16.6.1. Overview

16.6.2. Product Portfolio

16.6.3. Sales Footprint

16.6.4. Channel Footprint

16.6.4.1. Distributors List

16.6.5. Strategy Overview

16.6.5.1. Marketing Strategy

16.6.5.2. Culture Strategy

16.6.5.3. Channel Strategy

16.6.6. SWOT Analysis

16.6.7. Financial Analysis

16.6.8. Revenue Share

16.6.8.1. By Region

16.6.9. Key Clients

16.6.10. Analyst Comments

16.7. Southwire

16.7.1. Overview

16.7.2. Product Portfolio

16.7.3. Sales Footprint

16.7.4. Channel Footprint

16.7.4.1. Distributors List

16.7.5. Strategy Overview

16.7.5.1. Marketing Strategy

16.7.5.2. Culture Strategy

16.7.5.3. Channel Strategy

16.7.6. SWOT Analysis

16.7.7. Financial Analysis

16.7.8. Revenue Share

16.7.8.1. By Region

16.7.9. Key Clients

16.7.10. Analyst Comments

16.8. PDU Cables

16.8.1. Overview

16.8.2. Product Portfolio

16.8.3. Sales Footprint

16.8.4. Channel Footprint

16.8.4.1. Distributors List

16.8.5. Strategy Overview

16.8.5.1. Marketing Strategy

16.8.5.2. Culture Strategy

16.8.5.3. Channel Strategy

16.8.6. SWOT Analysis

16.8.7. Financial Analysis

16.8.8. Revenue Share

16.8.8.1. By Region

16.8.9. Key Clients

16.8.10. Analyst Comments

16.9. Huadong Cable Group

16.9.1. Overview

16.9.2. Product Portfolio

16.9.3. Sales Footprint

16.9.4. Channel Footprint

16.9.4.1. Distributors List

16.9.5. Strategy Overview

16.9.5.1. Marketing Strategy

16.9.5.2. Culture Strategy

16.9.5.3. Channel Strategy

16.9.6. SWOT Analysis

16.9.7. Financial Analysis

16.9.8. Revenue Share

16.9.8.1. By Region

16.9.9. Key Clients

16.9.10. Analyst Comments



17. Recommendation - Critical Success Factors



18. Research Methodology



19. Assumptions & Acronyms Used

