Insights on the Microducts Global Market to 2029 - Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth Due to High Demand from China and India

The global microducts market worldwide is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



Flame retardant microducts are gaining immense popularity owing to increasing safety regulations by the governments and regulatory authorities. Increasing demand for safer and more cost effective ducting solutions in electrical and construction applications are expected to drive the demand for flame retardant microducts over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing usage of bio based flame retardants in microducts coupled with rising demand for flame retardant fiber optic cables are some key elements anticipated to pose lucrative opportunities in the global market.



Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth Due to High Demand from China and India



The Americas will be the major market contributor in terms of geographical regions throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers especially in the U.S. Rising consumer spending on premium quality components as well as increasing inclination of construction professionals to procure safer and regulatory complaint microducts are projected to drive the North American market. Owing to increasing construction activities in developing countries of Asia-Pacific such as India and China coupled with rising consumer spending towards optimizing the fiber optic network in these countries are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific microducts market. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to foresee considerable growth majorly due to increasing number of market players as well as rising number of construction professionals in the region.



Some of the prominent players operating in the microducts market include Belden, CCSI, Blue Diamond Industries (BDI), Datwyler, Blownfibre, Dura-Line, Emtelle, Hexatronic, Knet Blulight and Eurolan among others.



