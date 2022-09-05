Insights on the Microphone Global Market to 2028 - Rising Popularity of Wireless Microphones is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microphone Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Communication Technology (Wired and Wireless), By Technology (MEMS (Digital and Analog), Electret), By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microphone Market size is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

A microphone, sometimes known as a mic, can be referred as a transduced device that converts sound into electrical signals. Telephones, hearing aids, public address circuits for concert halls and public gatherings, live and recorded audio engineering, motion picture production, sound recording, megaphones, two-way radios, and radio and television transmission are a few of the examples of a microphone's application. Additionally, they are utilized in computers for knock sensors, ultrasonic sensors, VoIP, speech recognition, and other functions.

The air pressure fluctuations of a sound wave are converted to an electrical signal using a variety of microphone types that are now in use. The most often used microphones are the contact microphone, which makes use of a piezoelectric crystal, the condenser microphone, which uses a vibrating diaphragm as a capacitor plate, and the dynamic microphone, which employs a coil of wire hanging in a magnetic field. Normally, a preamplifier must be connected to a microphone before the signal may be captured or replicated.

Changes in sound pressure are turned into variations in electric current via the microphone. The amplitude of the AC voltage produced by the microphone matches the intensity of changes in sound pressure. Similar to how the frequency of the AC voltage matches the frequency of sound pressure variations. Naturally, if there are any overtones, the electrical signal produced by the microphone is expected to also reflect them.

The human voice needs to be louder in order to be heard over increasing crowds of people. Acoustic megaphones were the first tools employed for this. The earliest examples date to the fifth century and include theater masks with mouth apertures resembling horns that acoustically boosted the voices of actors in amphitheaters. The (loose-contact) carbon microphone was the first to allow for proper speech telephony.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to lower discretionary earnings and a downbeat consumer attitude, consumers are choosing to purchase necessities like food and cleaning goods over non-essential products, such as microphones. The production of microphones was also hampered due to supply chain disruptions caused by the government-imposed lockdown all over the world in order to regulate the diffusion of the COVID-19 infection.

Therefore, the growth of the market was negatively impacted. However, the production of various consumer electronics significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown protocols increased the demand for consumer electronics. Due to the increased use of mobile phones, laptops, and PCs, the growth of the consumer electronics industry expanded at an exponential rate.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing Adoption Of Music Microphones

Music microphones are increasingly becoming popular nowadays. In the modern era, music is gaining the traction of a significant proportion of the millennial population. Nowadays, people are increasingly listening to music, due to which, the growth of the music industry is significantly rising. Moreover, producers are rapidly introducing new songs and music. The adoption of condenser microphones is surging at a very rapid pace. Due to the compact design of this variety of microphones, music microphones are becoming more and more common in IoT-enabled electrical equipment.

The Rising Popularity Of Wireless Microphones

A wireless microphone, sometimes known as a cordless microphone, is a microphone that does not physically have a cable extending from it to the sound recording or amplification equipment it is connected to. It features a small, battery-operated radio transmitter built into the microphone body that broadcasts the audio signal from the microphone via radio waves to an adjacent receiver unit, which retrieves the audio. This device is also referred as a radio microphone. A mobile, adaptable technique to broadcast or record sounds is wireless microphones.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

High Cost And Battery Limitations

One of the limitations to the growth of the microphone market is the high cost of professional microphones. Although microphones are very useful in several industries, one factor that is impeding their demand is that microphones are made up of several advanced technologies and therefore, they are very expensive.

It should also be considered that the manufacturing cost of microphones is expected to be substantially higher because they need to have a lot more hardware on board, such as batteries and antenna or receiver. It adds up to the final price of the microphone, making it unaffordable for various people.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2018, Dec - 2022, May) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Microphone Market by Communication Technology

4.1 Global Wired Market by Region

4.2 Global Wireless Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Microphone Market by Technology

5.1 Global MEMS Market by Region

5.2 Global Microphone Market by MEMS Type

5.2.1 Global Digital Market by Region

5.2.2 Global Analog Market by Region

5.3 Global Electret Market by Region

5.4 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Microphone Market by Application

6.1 Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region

6.2 Global Commercial Security & Surveillance Market by Region

6.3 Global Industrial Market by Region

6.4 Global Automotive Market by Region

6.5 Global Medical Market by Region

6.6 Global Noise Monitoring & Sensing Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Microphone Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Infineon Technologies AG

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 STMicroelectronics N.V.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Knowles Corporation

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.3.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4 TDK Corporation

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.5 AAC Technologies Holdings, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Geographical Expansions:

8.6 GoerTek, Inc.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Research & Development Expenses

8.7 Vesper Technologies, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.7.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.8 DB Unlimited, LLC

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.9 Sonion A/S (Novo Holdings A/S)

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.1 SensiBel AS

8.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8m9w0n

