Insights on the Motion Preservation Devices Global Market to 2027: Rising Prevalence of Spine Problems on Account of Smoking, Obesity and Sedentary Lifestyles Drives Growth

The global motion preservation devices market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.24% during 2021-2027.

Aurora Spine Inc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Globus Medical

HPI Implants

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Medtronic

NuVasive Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc

Surgalign

ulrich GmbH & Company KG

Zimmer Biomet

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Motion preservation devices are utilized in the treatment of several spine conditions without fusion. They provide stabilization and eliminate pain while preserving the motion of the functional spinal unit.

They mainly comprise total disc replacement (TDR), prosthetic nucleus replacement, posterior dynamic devices, and facet replacement, which are used for different purposes.

For example, TDRs find application in the complete removal of the disc, while prosthetic nucleus replacements necessitate evacuation of the nucleus pulposus through an annulotomy. Nowadays, a shift towards motion-sparing technology over fusion-type procedures is resulting in the increasing development of innovative motion-preserving devices.



Motion Preservation Devices Market Trends:



A wide variety of motion preservation devices are used as treatment alternatives or adjuncts for patients suffering from pain and loss of function caused by back issues.

This, in confluence with the rising prevalence of spine problems on account of smoking, obesity, and sedentary lifestyles, represents one of the major factors driving the market.

In addition, the growing geriatric population is resulting in a significant increase in the number of surgeries utilized for treating symptoms of lumbar spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, and facet pain from osteoarthritis. This is positively influencing the demand for motion preservation devices across the globe.

Apart from this, several leading companies are introducing next-generation devices with advanced technology, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

For instance, Aesculap, Inc., a US-based healthcare company, launched the activL artificial disc with intelligent motion technology. It is a third-generation motion preservation device for degenerative disc disease (DDD) patients, which resembles the natural biomechanics of the healthy human spine and significantly reduces the impact on adjacent level anatomy.



