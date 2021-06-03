Insights on the Mouth Freshener Global Market to 2026 - Key Motivators, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mouth Freshener Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mouth freshener market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is mainly driven by unhealthy food consumption such as fast foods that promote oral problems including bad odor thus, promoting the adoption of mouth fresheners. The adoption of attractive packaging with high-quality material and strong advertisement campaigns of companies is also driving the consumer base towards the mouth freshener products.



The global mouth freshener market is segmented based on product form, category, and distribution channels. Based on the product form, the market is sub-segmented into spray, candies & gum (breath strips), and liquid. Candies & gum segment is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period. By category, the market is segmented into sugar-free and conventional. Sugar-free segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Further, based on the distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into online and offline.



The global mouth freshener market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. It can be attributed to the high awareness regarding oral hygiene in the region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period.



The key players of the global mouth freshener market include Mondelez International Inc., Perfetti Van Group B.V., Mars, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Ferrero International S.A., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launch to stay competitive in the market.



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global mouth freshener market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global mouth freshener market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global mouth freshener market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

