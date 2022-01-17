Insights on the Narcolepsy Drugs Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences and Shionogi Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Narcolepsy Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis (2018 - 2020) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report indicates that the global narcolepsy drugs market will reach a valuation of US$6,588 Mn by 2025 from US$3,875.1 Mn in 2021.

The demand for these drugs will be pushed up due to the improving diagnostics around the condition, which renders the excessively sleepy during the daytime. Although a relatively rare disorder, analysts predict that the demand for the same will be driven by higher awareness about the medical condition. Its symptoms such as cataplexy and hallucinations, which can be life-threatening have prompted players to invest in the research and development of drugs. Between the forecast years of 2021 and 2025, the global narcolepsy drugs market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 11.2%, indicating steady growth.



Conclusive Diagnosis of Narcolepsy that Manifests with Cataplexy to Lead Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market

The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a range of sleep disorders, highlighting the need to treat them to better daytime wakefulness and productivity. Narcolepsy with cataplexy or type 1 narcolepsy is expected to hold a market share of 68.8% in 2021. As the combination of two ensure a conclusive diagnosis, the segment is expected to lead the way in the global narcolepsy drugs market. The report indicates that despite receiving treatment for narcolepsy, patients can develop cataplexy at later stages. According to the National Sleep Foundation, more than 60% of narcoleptic patients suffer from type 1 narcolepsy. Thus, the segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.



Sodium Oxybate to Dominate as it Remains Critical in Managing EDS and Cataplexy

The demand for stimulants and selective serotonin to manage narcolepsy will dominate the global narcolepsy drugs market. Sodium oxybate, selective serotonin, is expected to lead the way. Its dual-pronged approach in treating EDS and cataplexy are driving the growth of this drug segment. According to Narcolepsy UK, it is only licensed to UCB Pharma Ltd., in Europe. Retailed under the name Xyrem, its demand is expected to hold a market share of 52% in 2021. It remains an FDA-approved treatment for cataplexy and is best known to allow patients to have an improved lifestyle whilst living with the neurological disorder.



Developed Regions Lead While Young Demographics of Asia Pacific Offers Lucrative Opportunities

Presently, the global narcolepsy drugs market is dominated by developed regions such as Europe and North America. Improved awareness, better medical care infrastructure, and higher healthcare infrastructure will allow Europe and North America to stay ahead of other regions. The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the issues of sleep disorder, which is also seen as an undercurrent to the demand for narcolepsy drugs. The North America narcolepsy drugs market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 11.3% between 2021 and 2026.



Meanwhile, Asia Pacific will prove to be a lucrative ground for narcolepsy drugs over the forecast period. Growing stress levels, sleep disorders due to shift-based work timings, and higher reach of medical awareness have prompted an interest in this disorder. As the younger demographic finds itself battling sleep issues, it is expected to highlight the often missed out narcolepsy in young patients. Populous economies such as India, China, and Japan are expected to be thriving markets for narcolepsy drugs between the forecast years of 2021 and 2025.



Some of the key players operating in the global narcolepsy drugs market are Addrenex Pharmaceuticals, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Shire Plc, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Bioprojet, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc., and Graymark Healthcare, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Market Drivers

2.2.2. Market Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Narcolepsy Drugs Pipeline Analysis



3. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

3.1. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, By Therapeutics, 2018 - 2026

3.1.1. Key Highlights

3.1.2. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, by Therapeutics, Value (US$ Million), 2018 - 2026

3.1.2.1. Psychostimulants

3.1.2.2. Tricyclic Antidepressants

3.1.2.3. Sodium Oxybate

3.1.2.4. Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

3.1.2.5. Others

3.1.3. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Share and BPS Analysis, by Therapeutics, 2021 and 2026

3.1.4. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Therapeutics, 2021-2026

3.2. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, By Narcolepsy Type, 2018 - 2026

3.2.1. Key Highlights

3.2.2. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, by Narcolepsy Type, Value (US$ Million), 2018 - 2026

3.2.2.1. Cataplexy

3.2.2.2. Without Cataplexy

3.2.3. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Share and BPS Analysis, by Narcolepsy Type, 2021 and 2026

3.2.4. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Narcolepsy Type, 2021-2026

3.3. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, By Region, 2018 - 2026

3.3.1. Key Highlights

3.3.2. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Million), 2018 - 2026

3.3.2.1. North America

3.3.2.2. Europe

3.3.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4. Rest of World

3.3.3. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Share and BPS Analysis, by Region, 2021 and 2026

3.3.4. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region, 2021-2026

4. North America Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

5. Europe Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

6. Asia Pacific Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

7. Rest of World Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

8.2.1.1. Company overview

8.2.1.2. Financial performance

8.2.1.3. Product Pipeline

8.2.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Harmony Biosciences

8.2.3. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

8.2.4. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

8.2.5. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

8.2.6. Graymark Healthcare, Inc.

8.2.7. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

8.2.8. Shionogi Inc.

8.2.9. Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



9. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i4xcdz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets