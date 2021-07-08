Insights on the Neoantigens Global Market to 2028 - by Treatment, Therapeutic Specialty and Geography

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neoantigens Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Treatment and Therapeutic Specialty" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neoantigens market is expected to reach US$ 10,54,783.54 thousand by 2028 from US$ 2,71,428.57 thousand in 2020. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.49% during 2020-2028.



Cancer has emerged as a leading cause of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer was the first leading cause of death in the people of age below 70 years in 183 countries and fourth leading cause of death in 123 countries worldwide in 2019. In addition, according to data published by the WHO in March 2021, ~10 million deaths occurred in 2020 due to various cancer types; the list of new cancer cases registered in 2021 is provided below.



The increasing prevalence of cancer has created burden on the healthcare systems across the world. According to International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the global burden of new cancer cases is estimated to reach ~ 27.5 million by 2040, and the disease likely to be a cause of ~163 million deaths by that year. Factors such as lifestyle changes, smoking, reduced physical activities, and uncertain health and climatic conditions are likely to lead to even greater burden of cancer in the world in the coming years. Therefore, it is essential to control and prevent the increasing number of cancers worldwide.



Various governments have initiated programs and initiative to increase the treatment and preventive measures for cancers. For instance, in 2017, World Health Assembly has approved the Resolution Cancer (WHA70.12), an integrated approach to prevent and control cancer. The program has been appealing the WHO and various governments to accelerate their efforts to achieve the targets that are specified in the Global Action Plan (2013-2020) for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) as well as in the 2030 UN Agenda for Sustainable Development to reduce early deaths from cancer. In addition, various private organizations have joined the action plans to prevent the increasing burden of cancer, which is creating a demand for better preventive measures against the disease. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cancer have accelerated the demand for new and effective therapeutic approaches such as neoantigens, which is boosting the growth of market.



Based on treatment, the neoantigens market is segmented into combination therapy and mono therapy. In 2023, the combination therapy segment is estimated to have a larger market share, whereas the mono therapy segment is expected to have a faster growth during the forecast period.



Based on therapeutic specialty, the neoantigens market is segmented into gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, solid tumor, urinary systems cancers, melanoma, head and neck cancer, and others. In 2023, the gastrointestinal cancer segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Neoantigens Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Neoantigens Market- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Neoantigens Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Developments in Neoantigen Vaccines Against Cancer

5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Possible Side Effects Associated with Neoantigen Vaccines

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Application of Next-generation Sequencing for Neoantigen Identification

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Use of AI in Neoantigen Vaccine Development

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Neoantigens Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Neoantigens Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Neoantigens Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Key Players



7. Neoantigens Market Analysis - By Treatment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Neoantigens Market Revenue Share, by Treatment (2023 and 2028)

7.3 Combination Therapy

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Combination Therapy: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

7.4 Mono Therapy

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Mono Therapy: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)



8. Neoantigens Market Analysis - By Therapeutic Specialty

8.1 Overview

8.2 Neoantigens Market Revenue Share, by Therapeutic Specialty (2023 and 2028)

8.3 Gastrointestinal Cancer

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Gastrointestinal Cancer: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8.4 Lung Cancer

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Lung Cancer: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8.5 Solid Tumors

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Solid Tumors: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8.6 Urinary System Cancers

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Urinary System Cancers: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8.7 Melanoma

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Melanoma: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8.8 Head and Neck Cancers

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Head and Neck Cancers: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Others: Neoantigens Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)



9. Neoantigens Market - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Neoantigens Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Neoantigens Market-Industry Landscape



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Achilles Therapeutics plc

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Advaxis, Inc.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Frame Cancer Therapeutics

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Genocea

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Gradalis, Inc.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Gritstone Oncology

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Immunicum AB

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Medigene AG

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Moderna, Inc.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxcvca

