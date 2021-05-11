Insights on the Neurovascular Devices Global Market to 2029 - Increasing Ageing Population in the Developed Nations Will Drive Growth

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurovascular Devices Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neurovascular devices market is growing expressively, was valued at US$ 2203.9 Mn in 2020 and expected to reach US$ 3853.1 Mn by 2029. Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, growing commonness of neurovascular disorders and stroke, rapid new product development and commercialization drive the overall neurovascular devices market growth. Technological evolution in stenting technique, coiling procedure technique, cerebral angiography technique, and flow disruption technique would also drive the overall market.



Cerebral balloon angioplasty & stenting technology segment is expected to register higher growth by the end of 2029



The global sale of neurovascular devices is expanding significantly, mainly in the Asia Pacific, MEA and Europe. Availability of a wide range of neurovascular devices, mainly in the aneurysm coiling and embolization devices segment enable professionals to meet the active demand. Other major factors driving the growth include product expansion for carotid stents and balloon catheters among neurologists, increasing admissions of patients suffering from atherosclerosis or ischemic strokes, development in the nature and number of multispecialty hospitals and neurosurgical centers along with enhanced reimbursement structure across developing nations.



Stroke in the indication segment generated maximum revenue share in 2020



According to the statistics presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 795,000 individuals in the United States experience stroke every year. Thus, high prevalence of movement disabilities due to stroke and its treatment with the help of embolization coils and stents in rehabilitation centers and hospitals will drive the market. Cerebral aneurysm is expected to be the fastest-growing indication globally during the forecast period. Around 2% to 4% of the worldwide population suffers from cerebral aneurysm, and are mostly treated with stents and embolization coils.



Increasing ageing population in the developed nations will drive the market growth during the forecast period



Increasing elderly population and the corresponding prevalence of cerebrovascular disorders will drive the overall growth in the end user segment. As per the Internet Stroke Center statistics, around 75% of strokes take place in the age group of 60-65. The ever-changing dynamics in critical care, demand for advanced treatment techniques along with increasing neurovascular cases among the elderly population is generating a significant revenue share. For example, with the introduction of new flow diversion stent technique, the need to treat complex aneurysms with bypasses has fallen down. However, lack of skilled neurologists in hospitals is limiting the growth of neurovascular devices market.



Increasing demand for advanced products, and the presence of established players holds North America in dominant position



The U.S. generated maximum revenue share in the global neurovascular devices market. Furthermore, rapid commercialization of novel devices and strong pipeline candidates under the FDA scrutiny would further drive the U.S. and therefore North America market. However, in developing economic regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific, availability of advanced technology is inadequate. The high procedural costs along with the need for skilled professionals is restraining the overall market growth. Huge patient population in Asia Pacific, growing demands for minimally invasive surgeries, enhancing reimbursement structure and partnerships/acquisitions of medical device manufacturers internationally will drive the market growth significantly.



Dominance of multinational manufacturers with strong product portfolio in the developed regions



Major players in the neurovascular devices market are Penumbra, Inc., Phenox GmbH, Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Delaware Corporation, Rapid Medical, Medtronic plc, and others. Companies are executing growth strategies through technological advancement, new product launch, and expansion to hospitals and rehabilitation centers.



Historical & Forecast Period



This study report represents analysis for each segment from 2019 to 2029 considering 2020 to be the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



The current report also comprehends qualitative and qualitative market valuation factors such as key market drivers, market trends, restraints and opportunities that gives a better market understanding of the overall neurovascular devices market. Additionally, the report also comprises graphical representation of competitive landscape based on their market initiatives and strategies, product portfolio and business strengths.



Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the neurovascular devices market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

What is the impact of high cost of neurovascular devices on the global market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America and Middle East & Africa ?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Study Purpose

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Scope

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.4.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.4.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.4.4. Assumptions

1.5. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global ND Market Portraiture

2.2. Global ND Market, by Type, 2020 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global ND Market, by Indication, 2020 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global ND Market, by End User, 2020 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global ND Market, by Geography, 2020 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Global Neurovascular Devices (ND) Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Neurovascular Device Technologies: Market Trends

3.3. Current Scenario: Mergers & New Product Launches

3.4. Drivers

3.5. Challenges

3.6. Opportunities

3.7. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.8. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2020



Chapter 4. Global Neurovascular Devices (ND) Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices (Embolic Coils, Flow Diversion Devices)

4.3. Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems (Stents, Protecting Systems)

4.4. Neurothrombectomy Devices (Aspiration Devices, Snares, Clot Retrievers)

4.5. Support Devices (Catheters, Guidewires)



Chapter 5. Global Neurovascular Devices (ND) Market, by Indication, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Stroke

5.3. Cerebral Artery Stenosis

5.4. Cerebral Aneurysm

5.5. Others (Atherosclerosis, Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM))



Chapter 6. Global Neurovascular Devices (ND) Market, by End User, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Clinics

6.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Chapter 7. Global Neurovascular Devices (ND) Market, by Geography, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America ND Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

7.2.1. North America ND Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.2.2. North America ND Market, by Indication, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.2.3. North America ND Market, by End User, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.2.4. North America ND Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.2.4.1. U.S.

7.2.4.2. Canada

7.3. Europe ND Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

7.3.1. Europe ND Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2. Europe ND Market, by Indication, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3. Europe ND Market, by End User, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.3.4. Europe ND Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.3.4.1. U.K.

7.3.4.2. Germany

7.3.4.3. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific ND Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

7.4.1. Asia Pacific ND Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.4.2. Asia Pacific ND Market, by Indication, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3. Asia Pacific ND Market, by End User, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.4.4. Asia Pacific ND Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.4.4.1. Japan

7.4.4.2. China

7.4.4.3. Rest of APAC

7.5. Latin America ND Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

7.5.1. Latin America ND Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.5.2. Latin America ND Market, by Indication, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.5.3. Latin America ND Market, by End User, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.5.4. Latin America ND Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.5.4.1. Brazil

7.5.4.2. Mexico

7.5.4.3. Rest of Latin America

7.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) ND Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

7.6.1. MEA ND Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.6.2. MEA ND Market, by Indication, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.6.3. MEA ND Market, by End User, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.6.4. MEA ND Market, by Region, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.6.4.1. GCC

7.6.4.2. Rest of MEA



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Stryker Corporation

8.1.1. Business Description

8.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. Key Developments

8.2. Penumbra, Inc.

8.3. Phenox GmbH

8.4. Terumo Corporation

8.5. Abbott Laboratories

8.6. Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

8.7. W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

8.8. MicroPort Scientific Corporation

8.9. Johnson & Johnson

8.10. Medtronic plc

8.11. Delaware Corporation

8.12. Rapid Medical



