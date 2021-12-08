Insights on the Non-Thermal Pasteurization Global Market to 2028 - by Technique, Food Form, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Technique (HPP, PEF, MVH, Others), By Food Form (Solid, Liquid), By Application (Food, Beverages, Others), And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-thermal pasteurization market size is expected to reach USD 5,357.9 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

Rapidly increasing consumption of frozen foods, ready-to-eat foods, and processed foods, is resulting in need for non-thermal pasteurization technology to ensure high quality of food with extent shelf life, which is a major factor driving market growth.



Increasing incidence of foodborne diseases, and rising reluctance of purchasing packed food among population are driving need for using non-thermal technology to eliminate possibilities of food poisoning, thereby driving growth of the non-thermal pasteurization market.



Preference of heat based technology among certain manufacturers for pasteurization of foods as it is simpler than non-thermal technology and requires additional work of labelling are factors that could hamper growth of the global non-thermal pasteurization market to some extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the technique segments, the high-pressure processing segment accounted for major share in terms of revenue in 2020. The pulse-electric field segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the food form, the solid segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020, due to increasing adoption of non-thermal pasteurization technique for food products such as processed foods, cheese, jam and jellies, meat products, etc.

Among the application segments, the food segment accounted for major revenue share in 2020. The beverage segment is expected to register the highest revenue CAGR during the period of forecast.

North America non-thermal pasteurization market accounted for major share in terms of revenue in 2020, and is expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period.

The Europe market accounted for the second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Companies profiled in the market report include Hiperbaric Espana, Avure Technologies, Chic Freshertech, Kobe Steel Ltd., Nordion, Thyssenkrupp AG, Elea Technology, Pulsemaster, Bosch, Stansted Fluid Powder Ltd., Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller SE & CO. KG, Dukane Corporation, Symbios Technologies, Universal Pure (US). The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of the all the major players in Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Increasing demand for processed foods

3.2. Extensive product innovation and development

3.3. Rising application in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic segment



Chapter 4. Non-Thermal Pasteurization Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Non-Thermal Pasteurization Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018 - 2028

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Increasing health awareness among consumers

4.4.1.2. Growing realization about the efficient and sustainable results of these technologies

4.4.1.3. Steady growth in the developed economies

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Heavy investment costs

4.4.2.2. Concerns about securing additional product labels

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Non-Thermal Pasteurization Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Non-Thermal Pasteurization PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market By Technique Insights & Trends

5.1. Non-Thermal Pasteurization Technique dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. High Pressure Processing

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Orientation Type

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.2.4. Vessel Volume

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Pulse Electric Field

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Microwave Volumetric Heating

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5. Ultrasonic

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6. Irradiation

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market By Food Form Insights & Trends

6.1. Non-Thermal Pasteurization Food Form dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Solid Form

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Liquid Form

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market By Application Insights & Trends

7.1. Non-Thermal Pasteurization Application dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Food Products

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.3. Meat, Poultry and Seafood

7.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.4. Fruits and Vegetables

7.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.5. Dairy Products

7.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.6. Ready Meals

7.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3. Beverages Segment

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3.3. Alcoholic Beverages

7.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3.4. Non-Alcoholic Beverages

7.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.4. Pharmaceutical Products

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.5. Cosmetic Products

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Strategy Benchmarking

9.5. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Hiperbaric Espana

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Avure Technologies

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Chic Freshertech

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Kobe Steel Ltd

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Nordion

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Thyssenkrupp AG

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Elea Technology

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Pulsemaster

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Bosch

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. Stansted Fluid Powder Ltd

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6dwxf

