Insights on the Oncology/Cancer Drugs Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

The "Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market by Drug Class Type and Indication: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology drugs market was valued at $128,352 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $222,380 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.4%.

Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the body. Cancer develops when the body's normal control mechanism stops working. Old cells do not die and instead grow out of control, forming new, abnormal cells. The treatment of cancer in patients requires the use of different drugs like hormonal therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy.

Biological drugs based on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have emerged as a preferred option to treat various cancer types. Rise in incidence of various cancer conditions, increase in popularity of advance therapies (biological and targeted drug therapies), and surge in geriatric population worldwide are the key factors driving the growth of the global oncology/cancer drugs market. Furthermore, rise in cancer awareness, early screening of the cancer and availability of cancer drugs are expected to boost the market growth.

However, high cost involved in new drug development coupled with threat of failure & adverse effects associated with cancer drugs therapies is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and higher number of potential drugs in pipeline are expected to provide new opportunities for market players in future.

The global oncology/cancer drugs market is segmented based on drug class type, indication, and region. Depending on drug class type, the market is divided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy (biologic therapy), and hormonal therapy. By indication, it is categorized into lung cancer, stomach cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, esophagus cancer, cervical cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, and other cancers. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

