Insights on the Online Dating Global Market to 2025 - Rising Internet Penetration is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Online Dating Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the online dating market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the global online dating market by value, by volume and includes segment analysis as well. The report also provides detailed analysis of the online dating market value and volume for the following regions: Asia, Europe, Northern America, Latin America/ Caribbean, Oceania and Africa.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global online dating market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The major players dominating the online dating market are Match Group, Inc., Spark Networks SE, ProSiebenSat.1 Group (eHarmony) and Bumble. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.



Region Coverage

North America

Asia

Europe

Latin America / Caribbean

/ Oceania

Africa

The global online dating market has been segmented on the basis of purpose, channels, devices and revenue models. On the basis of purpose, online dating has been segmented into casual relationship, socializing and marriage.



The two main channels for using online dating services are dating websites and dating apps. Furthermore, on the basis of devices, online dating has been divided into mobile and desktop. Revenue models for online dating are divided into membership subscription and freemium.



The global online dating market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is expected to augment even further during the forecast period (2021-2025). COVID-19 induced lockdowns led to increase in usage of online dating apps. Therefore, the pandemic acted as a tailwind for online dating market as far as the year 2020 is concerned.



The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rising internet penetration, increasing smartphone penetration, rising single adults population, changing perception of online dating, etc.



However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are online dating scams and less acceptance in developing economies. Moreover, the market growth would be bolstered by various market trends like growth in blockchain technology, rising use of big data and increasing adoption among older generation.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Online Dating Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Online Dating Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Online Dating Market Value by Region (Asia, Europe, Northern America, Latin America/Caribbean, Oceania and Africa)

3.1.3 Global Online Dating Market by Volume

3.1.4 Global Online Dating Market Volume by Segments (paying users and non-paying users)

3.1.5 Global Online Dating Market Volume by Region (Asia, Europe, Northern America, Latin America/Caribbean, Oceania and Africa)

3.2 Global Online Dating Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

3.2.2 Global Non-Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Online Dating Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Online Dating Market Value by Region (China and Asia (excluding China))

4.1.3 China Online Dating Market by Value

4.1.4 Asia (Excluding China) Online Dating Market by Value

4.1.5 Asia Online Dating Market by Volume

4.1.6 Asia Online Dating Market Volume by Segments (paying users and non-paying users)

4.1.7 Asia Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

4.1.8 Asia Non-Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

4.2 Europe Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Online Dating Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Online Dating Market Value by Region (United Kingdom, Germany, France and Europe (excluding United Kingdom, Germany & France))

4.2.3 United Kingdom Online Dating Market by Value

4.2.4 Germany Online Dating Market by Value

4.2.5 France Online Dating Market by Value

4.2.6 Europe (Excluding United Kingdom, Germany & France) Online Dating Market by Value

4.2.7 Europe Online Dating Market by Volume

4.2.8 Europe Online Dating Market Volume by Segments (paying users and non-paying users)

4.2.9 Europe Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

4.2.10 Europe Non-Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

4.3 Northern America Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Northern America Online Dating Market by Value

4.3.2 Northern America Online Dating Market Value by Region (the US and Northern America (excluding the US))

4.3.3 The US Online Dating Market by Value

4.3.4 Northern America (Excluding The US) Online Dating Market by Value

4.3.5 Northern America Online Dating Market by Volume

4.3.6 Northern America Online Dating Market Volume by Region (the US and Northern America (excluding the US))

4.3.7 The US Online Dating Market by Volume

4.3.8 Northern America (Excluding The US) Online Dating Market by Volume

4.3.9 Northern America Online Dating Market Volume by Segments (paying users and non-paying users)

4.3.10 Northern America Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

4.3.11 Northern America Non-Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

4.4 Latin America/ Caribbean Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America/ Caribbean Online Dating Market by Value

4.4.2 Latin America/ Caribbean Online Dating Market by Volume

4.4.3 Latin America/ Caribbean Online Dating Market Volume by Segments (paying users and non-paying users)

4.4.4 Latin America/ Caribbean Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

4.4.5 Latin America/ Caribbean Non-Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

4.5 Oceania Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Oceania Online Dating Market by Value

4.5.2 Oceania Online Dating Market by Volume

4.5.3 Oceania Online Dating Market Volume by Segments (paying users and non-paying users)

4.5.4 Oceania Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

4.5.5 Oceania Non-Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

4.6 Africa Online Dating Market: An Analysis

4.6.1 Africa Online Dating Market by Value

4.6.2 Africa Online Dating Market by Volume

4.6.3 Africa Online Dating Market Volume by Segments (paying users and non-paying users)

4.6.4 Africa Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

4.6.5 Africa Non-Paying Users Online Dating Market by Volume

5. Impact of Covid-19

5.1 Impact on Global Online Dating Market

5.1.1 Use of Dating Apps for Platonic Purposes

5.1.2 Addition of New User Types

5.1.3 Rise in Category Specialist Dating Applications

5.1.4 Impact on Asia Online Dating Market

5.1.5 Response of Online Dating Service Providers

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Internet Penetration

6.1.2 Increasing Smartphone Penetration

6.1.3 Rising Single Adult Population

6.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.5 Changing Perception of Online Dating

6.1.6 Delayed Marriages among the Youth

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Online Dating Scams

6.2.2 Less Acceptance in Developing Economies

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Use of Blockchain Technology

6.3.2 Growing Use of Big Data

6.3.3 Rising Adoption among Older Generation

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Online Dating Market Players: Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Online Dating Market Players by Share

7.3 Northern America Online Dating Market Players by Share

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Match Group, Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Spark Networks SE

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 ProSiebenSat.1 Group (eHarmony)

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Bumble

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1ckis



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

