Insights on the Opioids Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opioids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global opioids market reached a value of US$ 20.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 24.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Opioids are drugs used to control persistent and severe pain among patients suffering from chronic headaches and backaches. They interact with proteins in the brain, spinal cord, gut, and other parts of the body to block pain signals. They are either extracted from the poppy seeds or synthesized in the laboratory. They are generally available in the form of pills or as lozenges. They can also be administered into the vein via an intravenous (IV) injection or infusion and taken through oral and transdermal routes, wherein active ingredients are delivered across the skin for systemic distribution.



The rising prevalence of cancer on account of excessive tobacco and alcohol consumption and the occurrence of obesity, human papillomavirus (HPV), and multiple sunburns worldwide represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. This can also be attributed to the increasing geriatric population and the growing risk of developing cancer with age.

Moreover, the rising number of individuals undergoing surgical interventions is positively influencing the sales of opioids across the globe as they help control post-surgical pain, speed recovery, and reduce the chances of complications, such as pneumonia and blood clots.

Apart from this, the growing participation of children in professional sports and physical activities has led to an increase in the incidents of severe injuries. This, in confluence with the rising awareness among parents about the physical health of their children, is escalating the demand for opioids to manage severe pain. Furthermore, increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to assess the efficacy and safety of opioids in new diseases are projected to drive the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mallinckrodt plc, Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Sanofi S.A., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global opioids market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global opioids market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global opioids market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Opioids Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Codeine

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Fentanyl

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Methadone

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Oxycodone

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Morphine

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Hydrocodone

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Pain Management

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cough Treatment

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Diarrhea Treatment

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Hospital Pharmacies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Retail Pharmacies

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Drug Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Online Stores

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Mallinckrodt plc

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Pfizer Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Purdue Pharma L.P.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Sanofi S.A.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/99wj84

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets