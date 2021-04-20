Insights on the Optical Preclinical Imaging Global Market to 2025 - Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19
DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market (2020-2025) by Product, Apllications, End user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market is estimated to be USD 894.5 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1225 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.
Market Dynamics
- The market is driven by increasing use of preclinical imaging in various sectors, growing number of CROs and Pharma companies and increasing Demand for Non-invasive Imaging Techniques.
- Strict Regulations Governing Preclinical Research and Significant Installation and Operational Costs Associated With Preclinical Imaging Modalities are hindering the market growth.
- There are huge opportunities created due to technological Advancements in the Field of Molecular Imaging and growing Number of Public-Private Initiatives and Funding to Support Preclinical Researches.
Market Segmentation
The Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market is segmented further based on Product, Apllications, End user and Geography.
By Product, the market is classified into Medical Devices, CT Imaging, MRI Imaging, PET/SPECT Imaging, Multi-modal Imaging, Optical Imaging, Ultrasound Imaging, Photo Acoustic (PAT) Imaging, Reagents and Services.
By Application, the market is classified into Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Inflammation and Infectious diseases.
By End User, the market is classified amongst Hospitals & Healthcare Providers. Patients, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies and Research Institutes.
By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
1. In 2019, Kawasaki Medical University, the research center for state of the art medical science and services in Yokahama, acquired an ultra-high resolution E class system for preclinical imaging and installed the first system in Japan.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Agilent Technologies, Aspect Imaging Ltd, Bioptigen, Inc., Bioscan, Bruker Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Canon Inc, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Hitachi Medical, Jude Medical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Li-Cor Biosciences, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Increasing use of preclinical imaging in various sectors
4.2.1.2 Growing number of CROs and Pharma companies
4.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Non-invasive Imaging Techniques
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Strict Regulations Governing Preclinical Research
4.2.2.2 Significant Installation and Operational Costs Associated With Preclinical Imaging Modalities
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Emerging Markets
4.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Molecular Imaging
4.2.3.1 Growing Number of Public-Private Initiatives and Funding to Support Preclinical Researches
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Technological and Procedural Limitations Associated With Standalone Preclinical Imaging Systems
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Medical Devices
6.3 CT Imaging
6.4 MRI Imaging
6.5 PET/SPECT Imaging
6.6 Multi-modal Imaging
6.7 Optical Imaging
6.8 Ultrasound Imaging
6.9 Photo Acoustic (PAT) Imaging
6.10 Reagents
6.11 Services
7 Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Oncology
7.3 Neurology
7.4 Cardiology
7.5 Inflammation
7.6 Infectious diseases
8 Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pharmaceutical Companies
8.3 Biotech Companies
8.4 Research Orgnaizations
9 Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 South America
9.3.1 Brazil
9.3.2 Argentina
9.4 Europe
9.4.1 UK
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 Germany
9.4.4 Italy
9.4.5 Spain
9.4.6 Rest of Europe
9.5 Asia-Pacific
9.5.1 China
9.5.2 Japan
9.5.3 India
9.5.4 Indonesia
9.5.5 Malaysia
9.5.6 South Korea
9.5.7 Australia
9.5.8 Russia
9.5.9 Rest of APAC
9.6 Rest of the World
9.6.1 Qatar
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 South Africa
9.6.4 United Arab Emirates
9.6.5 Latin America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships
10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
10.3.4 Investments & Funding
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
11.2 Agilent Technologies
11.3 Aspect Imaging Ltd
11.4 Bioptigen, Inc.
11.5 Bioscan
11.6 Bruker Corporation
11.7 Bruker Corporation
11.8 Canon Inc
11.9 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
11.10 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
11.11 Heidelberg Engineering, Inc.
11.12 Hitachi Medical
11.13 Jude Medical, Inc.
11.14 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
11.15 Li-Cor Biosciences
11.16 Mediso Medical Imaging Systems
11.17 Milabs BV
11.18 Miltenyi Biotec GmbH
11.19 MR Solutions
11.20 Naviscan
11.21 PerkinElmer Inc.
11.22 Positron
11.23 Promega
11.24 Siemens Healthcare
11.25 Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.26 Topcon Corporation
11.27 Trifoil Imaging
11.28 UVP
11.29 Vieworks Co., Ltd.
12 Appendix
12.1 Questionnaire
