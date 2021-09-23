Insights on the Oral Hygiene Global Market to 2025 - Increasing Online Purchase of Oral Care Products Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oral Hygiene Market (2020-2025) by Products, Distribution Channel, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Oral Hygiene Market is estimated to be USD 43.2 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 51.31 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5%.



Increasing dental problems among children and adults, due to poor eating habits, and the rise in popularity for herbal oral care products are the factors primarily driving the global toothpaste market. Moreover, rising premiumization and consumers seeking more targeted solutions are accelerating the growth of the market studied. The rise in consciousness regarding oral health has helped vendors introduce oral hygiene product categories, such as teeth-whitening products. One of the popular products used for teeth whitening is whitening toothpaste. Manufacturers offer toothpaste with teeth-whitening functionality that differs from ordinary toothpaste. To improve market position, manufacturers are constantly focusing on implementing innovative strategies and introducing a broad portfolio of products.



Recent Developments

1. In April 2020, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited (India) merged with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), with HUL responsible for the distribution of GSK's Consumer Healthcare brands in India, including its leading oral healthcare brand, Sensodyne.

2. In April 2020, Perrigo Company plc (Ireland) completed the acquisition of the oral care assets of High Ridge Brands (US), which includes Dr. Fresh, LLC.

3. In January 2020, Perrigo Company plc's Ranir subsidiary acquired the assets of Steripod, a leading toothbrush accessory brand, and innovator in the toothbrush protector market, from Bonfit America Inc (US).

4. In December 2019, Colgate-Palmolive Company launched Colgate Optic White Renewal Tooth Paste.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Oral Hygiene Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Growing Awareness about Oral Hygiene

4.2.1.2 Rising Incidence to Dental Diseases

4.2.1.3 Growing Number to Small/Private Dental Clinics with Dental Dispensaries

4.2.1.4 Technological Advancements

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Competitive Pricing Pressure Faced by Prominent Players

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing Online Purchase of Oral Care Products

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 High Dependency on Retail/Consumer Stores

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Oral Hygiene Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Toothpaste

6.2.1 Pastes

6.2.2 Gels

6.2.3 Powders

6.2.4 Polishes

6.3 Toothbrushes & accessories

6.3.1 Manual Toothbrushes

6.3.2 Electric Toothbrushes

6.3.3 Battery-powered Toothbrushes

6.3.4 Replacement Toothbrush Heads

6.4 Mouthwashes/Rinses

6.4.1 Non-medicated Mouthwashes

6.4.2 Medicated Mouthwashes

6.5 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

6.5.1 Dental Flosses

6.5.2 Breath Fresheners

6.5.3 Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products

6.5.4 Dental Water Jets

6.6 Denture Products

6.6.1 Fixatives

6.6.2 Other Denture Products

6.7 Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions



7 Global Oral Hygiene Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumer Stores

7.3 Retail Pharmacies

7.4 Online Distribution

7.5 Dental Dispensaries



8 Global Oral Hygiene Market, By Applications

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Home

8.3 Dentistry



9 Global Oral Hygiene Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M Company

11.2 Church & Dwight Co, Inc.

11.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company

11.4 Dabur India Ltd.

11.5 Dentaid SL

11.6 Dentsply International Inc.

11.7 Dr. Fresh, LLC

11.8 GC Corporation

11.9 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

11.10 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

11.11 Johnson & Johnson

11.12 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.13 LG Household and Health Care Ltd

11.14 Lion Corporation

11.15 Orkla

11.16 Perrigo Company plc

11.17 Procter & Gamble

11.18 Sunstar Suisse S.A.

11.19 The Himalaya Drug Company

11.20 The Procter & Gamble Company

11.21 Ultradent Products Inc

11.22 Unilever PLC

11.23 Young Dental



12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rs8o8j

