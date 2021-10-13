Insights on the Packaging Adhesives Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Substrate Material Type, Packaging Type, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Adhesives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaging adhesives market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Packaging adhesives refer to the sticking agents that are used for binding together two or more pieces of packaging materials. Some of the common types of packaging adhesives include solvent-based, water-based and hot-melt adhesives. Water-based adhesives are used for porous or non-porous substrates, such as starch, dextrin and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), while solvent-based adhesives are used for plastic applications. Hot-melt adhesives, or hot glue, are thermoplastic-based adhesives that turn to liquid upon heating. They are primarily used for packaging cases, cartons and flexible packaging. These adhesives are manufactured using both natural and synthetic polymers, such as polychloroprene, polyvinyl acetate, polyurethane and polyvinyl pyrrolidone.



Significant growth in the food and beverages (F&B) industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In the F&B industry, packaging adhesives are widely used for rigid food boxes and for sealing paper cartons and cases to store various food and beverages. Furthermore, packaging adhesives find extensive application in the pharmaceutical industry to seal medical equipment for maintaining the sterility of the products and protect the medicines from bacterial contamination. Additionally, the development of advanced water-based transparent adhesives that are used for sticking colored and clear labels on various products is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including an increasing consumer preference for sustainable compounds in packing adhesives that can be used on recyclable products, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities to improve the durability and versatility of the adhesives, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M Company, Arkema, Ashland Global, Avery Dennison Corporation, Dymax Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jowat SE, Paramelt B.V., Sika AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global packaging adhesives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global packaging adhesives market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the substrate material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global packaging adhesives market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

