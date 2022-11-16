Insights on the Palladium Global Market to 2031 - Increase in Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Palladium Market By Application, By End Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global palladium market was valued at $16.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $28.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.



Palladium is a ductile malleable silvery-white element of the platinum metal group. It occurs in nickel-bearing ores. It is used in catalytic converters of automotive vehicles for reducing emissions. Furthermore, it is used in jewelry, dentistry, watch making, blood sugar test strips, aircraft spark plugs, surgical instruments, and electrical contacts. Moreover, palladium is used to make professional transverse (concert or classical) flutes.



The growth of the global palladium market is driven by increase in demand for consumer electronic devices wherein palladium is widely used for producing multi-layer ceramic (chip) capacitors (MLCC). In addition, rise in global electricity demand has escalated the demand for modern & advanced fuel cells where palladium plays a significant role in power supply applications.

According to a report published by the International Energy Agency (IAE), the global electricity demand has grown by 5% in 2021 and is estimated to increase by 4% in 2022 driven by the global economic recovery. This is predicted to foster the growth of the palladium market during the forecast period.



However, mining of palladium requires highly sophisticated equipment. This restrains the manufacturers with low investment potential to enter into the palladium production; thus, hampering the growth of the palladium market.



On the contrary, increase in adoption of palladium among several end-use sectors such as jewelry, dentistry, and others is anticipated to create new opportunities for the expansion of the palladium market in the aerospace sector in the near future.



The leading players operating in the global palladium market include Alfa Aesar, China North Industries Corp (NORINCO), Indian Platinum Pvt. Ltd, Manilal Maganlal & Company, Norilsk Nickel, Northam Platinum Limited, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Platinum Group Metals Ltd, Sibanye-Stillwater, Southern Palladium Limited, Vale, and Vineeth Precious Catalysts Pvt. Ltd. The global palladium market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the palladium market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing palladium market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

An in-depth analysis of the palladium market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global palladium market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Pricing Analysis

3.8.Value Chain Analysis

3.9.Patent Landscape

3.10.Key Regulation Analysis



CHAPTER 4: PALLADIUM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Catalytic Converters

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Ceramic Capacitors

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Jewelry

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Hydrogenation and Dehydrogenation Reaction

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: PALLADIUM MARKET, BY END USE INDUSTRY

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Automotive

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Chemical and Petrochemical

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Electronics

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: PALLADIUM MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Norilsk Nickel

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 Anglo American plc

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 Sibanye-Stillwater

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 Vale S.A.

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 Northam Platinum Holdings Limited

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 Alfa Aesar

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.11 Indian Platinum Pvt.Ltd

8.11.1 Company overview

8.11.2 Company snapshot

8.11.3 Operating business segments

8.11.4 Product portfolio

8.11.5 Business performance

8.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.12 Manilal Maganlal & Company

8.12.1 Company overview

8.12.2 Company snapshot

8.12.3 Operating business segments

8.12.4 Product portfolio

8.12.5 Business performance

8.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.13 Vineeth Precious Catalysts Pvt. Ltd.

8.13.1 Company overview

8.13.2 Company snapshot

8.13.3 Operating business segments

8.13.4 Product portfolio

8.13.5 Business performance

8.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.14 NORINCO

8.14.1 Company overview

8.14.2 Company snapshot

8.14.3 Operating business segments

8.14.4 Product portfolio

8.14.5 Business performance

8.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.15 Southern Palladium Limited

8.15.1 Company overview

8.15.2 Company snapshot

8.15.3 Operating business segments

8.15.4 Product portfolio

8.15.5 Business performance

8.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.16 Platinum Group Metals Ltd

8.16.1 Company overview

8.16.2 Company snapshot

8.16.3 Operating business segments

8.16.4 Product portfolio

8.16.5 Business performance

8.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2o9tp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



SOURCE Research and Markets