Insights on the Personal Care Appliances Global Market to 2027 - by Gender, Appliance Type and Distribution Channel

The global personal care appliances market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The major aspect that drives the growth of the market includes the benefits offered by the personal care appliances such as fast speed, efficiency, and convenience over conventional and manual methods. Availability of a wide range of products for various uses further propels the growth of the market over the forecast period. Besides, the influencing beauty industry and the urge to cope up with the latest beauty trends among the millennials creates a wide scope for market growth over the forecast period.

The global personal care appliances market is segmented on the basis of gender, appliance type, and distribution channels. Based on gender, the market is segmented as men, women, and unisex. Based on the appliance type, the market is segmented as shaving & grooming appliances, hair styling appliances, oral care appliances, massagers, and others. The shaving & grooming appliances include trimmers, shavers, epilators, and clippers. The hair styling appliances include hair straightening machine & brush, hair dryers, hair curlers, and others (hair crimpers). The oral care appliances include electric toothbrushes and teeth whiteners. The massager segment is further sectioned into foot massager, body massager, and face massager. Whereas, the other segment includes steamers & vaporizers, and heating pads.

Based on the distribution channels, the market is segmented as online channels and offline channels. The offline channel segment further includes supermarkets & hypermarkets, departmental stores, and specialty stores. Further, based on geography, the global personal care appliances market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region is likely to hold a most substantial share in the market attributing to the presence of the key market giants in the region. Among the region, the US is further estimated to register substantial growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co., and Lion Corp. among others are some of the prominent players functioning in the global personal care appliances market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.

Market Segmentation

Global Personal Care Appliances Market Research and Analysis by Gender Global Personal Care Appliances Market Research and Analysis by Appliance Type Global Personal Care Appliances Market Research and Analysis by Distribution Channel

The Report Covers

Comprehensive Research Methodology of the global personal care appliances market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global personal care appliances market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global personal care appliances market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of the market players.

