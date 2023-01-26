Insights on the Piezoelectric Materials Global Market to 2031 - by Material Type, Application, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Piezoelectric Materials Market By Material Type, By Application, By End-use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global piezoelectric materials market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Piezoelectric materials are materials such as quartz, barium titanate, and lithium niobate, and others that produce an electric current upon the application of mechanical stress. Piezoelectric materials are used to power a wide range of devices such as knitting and braille machinery, video cameras, and smartphones, and others. Furthermore, it is used is producing various electrical & electronic components such as actuators, motors, sensors, acoustic devices, and others.



The increase in trend for industrial automation has surged the demand for piezoelectric materials-based actuators that are used for producing motion by converting energy and signals going through the system. This may act as one of the key drivers responsible for the growth of the piezoelectric market.

Piezoelectric materials are used to produce sensors that can measure changes in parameters such as pressure, acceleration, temperature, force and thus convert these parameters into electrical signals. Piezoelectric based sensors are widely used in sectors such as automotive communication equipment, aerospace & aviation, defense, marine, consumer goods, and others.

Sensors find application in almost every industry such as automotive, IT & telecom, aerospace & aviation, and others where piezoelectric materials are widely used in sensors to monitor the changes in parameters such as pressure, temperature, and others. This is further anticipated to augment the growth of the piezoelectric materials market.



However, lack of efficiency in piezoelectric materials in differentiating between noise and vibrations produce wrong results during monitoring activities. This factor may hamper the growth of the piezoelectric materials market during the forecast period. On the contrary, increase in acceptance of piezoelectric materials for producing piezoelectric energy harvests that is used for generating power level from nano watts to microwatts in various aircrafts and fighter jets may enhance the demand for piezoelectric materials; thus, creating lucrative opportunities for the market.



The piezoelectric materials market is segmented into material type, application, end use, and region. By material type, the market is divided into composite, ceramic, and polymeric. By application, the market is classified into actuators, sensors, motors, acoustic devices, SONAR, and others. By end use, it is fragmented into automotive, information technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global piezoelectric materials market profiles leading players that include Arkema S.A., CeramTec GmbH, Johnson Matthey, PI Ceramic GmbH, Piezo Kinetics, Inc, Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH, Solvay, Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd., TDK Electronics AG, and TRS Technologies, Inc.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the piezoelectric materials market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing piezoelectric materials market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the piezoelectric materials market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global piezoelectric materials market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

