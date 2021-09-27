Insights on the Plant Based Biomanufacturing Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plant Based Biomanufacturing Market, By Product Type (Antibodies, Vaccines, Proteins, Biologics, Enzyme, Others), By Technology (Upstream v/s Downstream) By Source (Whole Plant, Plant Cells, Others), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global plant based biomanufacturing market will report an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The market growth can be attributed to the advancing healthcare capabilities to device treatment from plant based elements. Moreover, increasing number of pipeline products that are a part of plant based biologics is further drive the growth of the global plant based biomanufacturing market in the upcoming five years. Also, rising demands for the human biologics, and to make these procedures affordable and less time consuming, the global plant based biomanufacturing market is expected to grow substantially in the next five years. Additionally, recent developments in plant expression vectors, downstream processing, and glycoengineering have established plants as a superior alternative to biologics production. As a next best commercial development in the field of biotechnology the global plant based biomanufacturing market is anticipated to register esteemed growth in the future five years.

Plant based biomanufacturing includes protein manufacturing processes through recombinant protein production. These proteins include protein biopolymers, industrial proteins and enzymes, and therapeutic proteins. The production processes involve a narrowing diversity of bioreactors for cell, hairy root, microalgae, and moss cultivation. Direct use of cultivated plant cells, whole or minimally processed plants, or plant parts (e.g., seeds, dried leaves) is in development for industrial/bioenergy applications as well as for therapeutics and vaccines and play a vital role in bio-pharmaceutical productions.

The global plant based biomanufacturing is segmented by product type, technology, source, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on product type, the market is further bifurcated into antibodies, vaccines, proteins, biologics, enzyme, and others. Biologics are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the segment in the next five years on the account of changing consumer preferences to more nutritional and herbal products. Consistent research and advancing plant based medicinal nutrient is also driving the growth of the global plant based biomanufacturing market in the upcoming five years. Vaccines are expected to show fastest growing CAGR in the next five years on the account of rapidly evolving drug development procedures that have plant based recombinant proteins. Also, the recent pandemic situation due to COVID-19 has enhanced the healthcare industry inclination toward finding plant based vaccines for the protection against deadly viruses. These factors are actively influencing the growth of the global plant based biomanufacturing market in the future five years of forecast until 2026.

Holding the major shares of the global plant based biomanufacturing market are Pfizer, Inc., Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (Nestle), Medicago, Inc., Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc., iBio, Inc., PlantForm Corporation, Ventria Bioscience Inc., Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc., Planet Biotechnology Inc., Zea Biosciences Corp., among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through plant based biomanufacturing. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global plant based biomanufacturing market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global plant based biomanufacturing market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast global plant based biomanufacturing market based on product type, technology, source, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global plant based biomanufacturing market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global plant based biomanufacturing market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global plant based biomanufacturing market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global plant based biomanufacturing market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global plant based biomanufacturing market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Plant Based Biomanufacturing Market



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Criteria's for Selecting a Plant for Biomanufacturing

4.2. Popularly Synthesized Products

4.3. Brand Awareness



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Plant Based Biomanufacturing Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Antibodies, Vaccines, Proteins, Biologics, Enzyme, Others)

6.2.2. By Technology (Upstream v/s Downstream)

6.2.3. By Source (Whole Plant, Plant Cells, Seed, Leaf, Others)

6.2.4. By End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Plant Based Biomanufacturing Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

8. Europe Plant Based Biomanufacturing Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. Asia-Pacific Plant Based Biomanufacturing Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

10. South America Plant Based Biomanufacturing Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Plant Based Biomanufacturing Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Patent Analysis



15. Clinical Trials



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competition Outlook

16.2. Company Profiles (SWOT Analysis of Top 5 Players Profiled)

16.2.1. Pfizer, Inc.

16.2.2. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (Nestle)

16.2.3. Medicago, Inc.

16.2.4. Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc.

16.2.5. iBio, Inc.

16.2.6. PlantForm Corporation

16.2.7. Ventria Bioscience Inc.

16.2.8. Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc.

16.2.9. Planet Biotechnology Inc.

16.2.10. Zea Biosciences Corp.



17. Strategic Recommendations



18. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



