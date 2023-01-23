Insights on the Plant Extracts Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Kerry Group, Archer Daniels Midland, Carbery and Koninklijke DSM Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plant Extracts Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Application, Source, Form, Product Type, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Plant Extracts Market size is expected to reach $65.6 Billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



Excipients may also be employed in specific situations to give powdered or granular product qualities, like high fluidity and resilience to moisture absorption.

There are also a few items made from liquid or greasy plant extracts. Plant extracts can be used as and in a variety of applications, including natural sweeteners, natural pigments, functional plant extracts, extracts used in traditional medicine, and plant essential oils utilized in food, additives, specialty foods, health foods, everyday cosmetics, and chemicals, formula particles, and APIs.



Plant roots, stems, leaves, flowers, and fruits serve as the primary raw materials for creating organic matter, which is then processed through drying, refining, and separating steps. Natural pigments derived from plant extracts are a type of organic material. Currently, there are more than 40 primary natural pigments available on the market, including curcumin, gardenia yellow pigment, marigold extract, and capsicum red pigment.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the expansion of numerous international industries, which has resulted in widespread disruption for both buyers and sellers. A number of businesses and production facilities were closed, which has put a stop to the product's production, sale, and marketing. The production of plant extracts was also hauled due to the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in the middle period of the pandemic, the demand for plant extracts was expedited due to a number of health benefits of this product. The effectiveness of medicinal plant extracts over coronavirus played a major role in increasing its adoption during the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors

Rising demand from the personal care and cosmetic industry



Due to their calming, energizing, antiseptic, antibacterial, decongestant, soothing, antispasmodic, anti-inflammatory, and other beneficial characteristics, essential oils are frequently used in cosmetics, perfumery, cleaning goods, and household fragrances. Essential oils, like lemon and orange, in addition to being utilized as fragrances, also have antibacterial characteristics, drawing interest as potential cosmetic active components.

Additionally, essential oils are employed in skincare products that have anti-acne, anti-aging, skin-lightening, and sun-protection properties. This rising demand for such products from the cosmetic industry is significantly driving the growth of the plant extracts market.



An increasing number of technological advancements in the process of plant extraction



Technology's involvement throughout the supply chain aids in the growth of the plant extraction industry. High technology is being used in bioactive extraction.

Additionally, the use of Green technologies would lead to major sustainable measures. For instance, the polar-nonpolar-sandwiching (PNS) technique was utilized to extract a variety of bioactive from turmeric root extract, including curcuminoid, protein, fiber, polyphenols, and essential oils. A green technology for extracting bioactive materials is ultrasound-assisted extraction. The development of such technical expertise is stimulating the growth of the plant extracts market.



Market Restraining Factors

Frequent fluctuations in prices and low availability of raw material



There is a wide variety of plants that are resent all over the world with a significant number of different benefits. However, due to the destruction of forests and extinction of species, several plant species are no longer present. Furthermore, the supply is limited because these therapeutic herbs are only farmed in a selected few nations.

In addition, there is an imbalance in supply and demand because there is a limited amount because all these plants only grow once a year. It affects the price of raw materials as well, and the increased cost of storage drives up the price. The market is constrained because demand exceeds supply.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Business Expansion

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisitions and Mergers: 2018, Oct - 2022, Apr) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Plant Extracts Market by Application

4.1 Global Food & Beverages Market by Region

4.2 Global Cosmetics Market by Region

4.3 Global Pharmaceuticals Market by Region

4.4 Global Dietary Supplements Market by Region

4.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Plant Extracts Market by Source

5.1 Global Herbs & Spices Market by Region

5.2 Global Fruits & Vegetables Market by Region

5.3 Global Flowers Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Plant Extracts Market by Form

6.1 Global Dry Market by Region

6.2 Global Liquid Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Plant Extracts Market by Product Type

7.1 Global Oleoresins Market by Region

7.2 Global Essential Oils Market by Region

7.3 Global Flavonoids Market by Region

7.4 Global Alkaloids Market by Region

7.5 Global Carotenoids Market by Region

7.6 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Plant Extracts Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segment & Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expense

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.2 Kerry Group PLC

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.4 Carbery Group Ltd.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.5 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.6 Dohler Gmbh

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.7 Symrise AG

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.7.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.8 Givaudan S.A.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expense

9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.9 Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.2.1 Business Expansions:

9.10. Kalsec Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9lh7k



