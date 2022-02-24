Insights on the Pneumatic Conveying System Global Market to 2027 - by Technology, Operation, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pneumatic Conveying System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pneumatic conveying system market reached a value of US$ 28.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 40.5 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.80% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A pneumatic conveying system provides a cost-effective way to handle and transfer dry bulk materials without damage using pressure differential and gas flow. It consists of a receiver, feed device, conveying pipeline, material introduction point, and gas flow movement device. It is widely used in various types of process plants to transport materials between different storage locations. Nowadays, various dense phase pneumatic conveying systems are available across the globe that significantly reduces the risk of material degradation and wear.



Pneumatic Conveying System Market Trends:

Pneumatic conveying systems are utilized in food processing plants to transport powdered and granular food ingredients like flour, sugar, milk, wheat, coffee, grains, salt, and spices. This, along with the growing consumption of processed food products due to busy working schedules and inflating income levels, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the application of pneumatic conveying systems in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Moreover, pneumatic conveying systems are employed in the pharmaceutical industry to deliver delicate materials, such as tablet granulations, active ingredients, finished tablets, and a wide variety of excipients.

This, in confluence with the escalating need for drugs and medications on account of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and easy access to healthcare services, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, due to the fine powdering nature of titanium dioxide, pneumatic conveying systems are gaining traction over manual conveying methods that are ineffective, expensive, and time-consuming. In addition, the increasing usage of titanium dioxide in the production of paint, inks, plastics, textiles, and ceramics is impelling the market growth. Furthermore, market players are developing innovative pneumatic conveying processes and components to meet increasing customer demands for larger product capacities, greater product variability, and longer conveying distances. This is projected to impel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Atlas Copco AB, AZO GmbH + Co. KG, Cyclonaire Corporation, Dynamic Air Inc., Flexicon Corporation, Gericke AG, Hillenbrand Inc., Macawber Engineering Inc., Nilfisk Group, Nol-Tec Systems Inc., Palamatic Process, Schenck Process Holding GmbH and VAC-U-MAX.



