Insights on the Portable Scanner Global Market to 2025 - Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Scanner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable scanner market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Portable scanners are USB or battery-operated hardware devices that rely on optical character recognition (OCR) technology to capture images of scanned documents and convert them into digital files. It syncs the scanned documents with computers, smartphones or tablets, as well as on the cloud. It is compact, lightweight, cost-effective, easy to use and saves time compared to other types of scanners. Consequently, it is widely utilized in industrial processes, such as warehouse management, to detect and inspect products and raw materials. It is also used in the transportation sector for tracking assets, luggage and boarding pass.



The rising trend of miniaturization in electronics devices, along with the increasing sales of smartphones and the growing popularity of wireless communication technologies, represents one of the key factors impelling the global portable scanners market growth. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for wireless portable scanners in the corporate sector for scanning documents, receipts and cards during business travel.



Furthermore, these scanners are utilized in pharmacies to inspect drugs, and digitize patient records and provide improved care in hospitals. Apart from this, leading players are incorporating advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), three-dimensional (3D) laser and auto-scan, to provide enhanced functionality. Furthermore, on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a heightened need for sterilizing the equipment to prevent contagion. As a result, market players are offering portable scanners that can withstand continuous disinfection. However, governing agencies across various countries have imposed complete lockdowns, which have disrupted the supply chain. The market is expected to revive once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global portable scanner market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Canon Inc., Datalogic S.p.A (Hydra S.p.A), Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), Honeywell International Inc., HP Inc., Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., SATO Holdings Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Toshiba TEC Corporation and Zebra Technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Portable Scanner Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Stationary Scanner

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Non-Rugged Barcode Scanner

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Automatic Scanner

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 2D Imager

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Linear Imager

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Laser Scanner

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Transportation and Logistics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Retail Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Industrial Manufacturing

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Canon Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Datalogic S.p.A (Hydra S.p.A)

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Honeywell International Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 HP Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 SATO Holdings Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Seiko Epson Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Toshiba TEC Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Zebra Technologies

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis



