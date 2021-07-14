Insights on the Power Line Communication Global Market to 2026 - by Frequency, Voltage, Offering, Modulation Technique, Application, Vertical and Region
DUBLIN, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Line Communication Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global power line communication (PLC) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Power line communication (PLC) refers to a communication technology that is used for the transmission of data over the existing power-grid infrastructure. It acts as a reliable communication and data transmission medium for various Internet of Things (IoT) and smart grid applications. It is primarily used for powering electronic devices and to retrieve/control data through them. There are two kinds of PLC, namely narrowband and broadband. The narrowband PLC works at lower frequencies and lower data rates but has a more extended range. On the other hand, broadband PLC works at higher frequencies and higher data rates but is used in shorter-range applications.
A significant increase in the establishment of smart grids across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Smart grids involve the integration of renewable energy resources with the electricity supply chain through PLCs. Increasing utilization of these solutions for communicating with devices at remote locations is also providing a boost to the market growth. With the extension of the electricity distribution network, there has been a substantial increase in the adoption of PLC technology to cater to a broader geographical area. In line with this, the growing utilization of these solutions for lighting control applications in both rural and urban areas is acting as another growth-inducing factor. PLC solutions are widely used for both indoor and outdoor lightings, such as on streets, roadways, tunnels, parking, parks and other commercial and industrial complexes. Other factors, including the increasing investments in renewable energy facilities, along with rising government investments in the deployment of smart grids, extensive research and development (R&D) in the power sector and hyper-urbanization across the globe, are projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB, AMETEK Inc., Belkin, Broadcom Inc., Cypress Semiconductor, D-Link Corporation, General Electric, Hubbell Power Systems Inc., Landis+Gyr, Maxim Integrated, Netgear, Schneider Electric, Siemens, TP-Link Technologies, Zyxel Communications, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global power line communication market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global power line communication market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the frequency?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the modulation technique?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global power line communication market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Power Line Communication Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Frequency
6.1 Narrowband (3 kHz to 500 kHz)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Broadband (Greater Than 500 kHz)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Voltage
7.1 Low
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Medium
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 High
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Offering
8.1 Hardware
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Software
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Services
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Modulation Technique
9.1 Single Carrier Modulation
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Multi Carrier Modulation
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Spread Spectrum Modulation
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Energy Management and Smart Grid
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Indoor Networking
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Vertical
11.1 Residential
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Commercial
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Industrial
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.1.1 United States
12.1.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.1.2 Market Forecast
12.1.2 Canada
12.1.2.1 Market Trends
12.1.2.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Asia Pacific
12.2.1 China
12.2.1.1 Market Trends
12.2.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2.2 Japan
12.2.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2.2 Market Forecast
12.2.3 India
12.2.3.1 Market Trends
12.2.3.2 Market Forecast
12.2.4 South Korea
12.2.4.1 Market Trends
12.2.4.2 Market Forecast
12.2.5 Australia
12.2.5.1 Market Trends
12.2.5.2 Market Forecast
12.2.6 Indonesia
12.2.6.1 Market Trends
12.2.6.2 Market Forecast
12.2.7 Others
12.2.7.1 Market Trends
12.2.7.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.1.1 Market Trends
12.3.1.2 Market Forecast
12.3.2 France
12.3.2.1 Market Trends
12.3.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3.3 United Kingdom
12.3.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.3.2 Market Forecast
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.4.1 Market Trends
12.3.4.2 Market Forecast
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.5.1 Market Trends
12.3.5.2 Market Forecast
12.3.6 Russia
12.3.6.1 Market Trends
12.3.6.2 Market Forecast
12.3.7 Others
12.3.7.1 Market Trends
12.3.7.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Latin America
12.4.1 Brazil
12.4.1.1 Market Trends
12.4.1.2 Market Forecast
12.4.2 Mexico
12.4.2.1 Market Trends
12.4.2.2 Market Forecast
12.4.3 Others
12.4.3.1 Market Trends
12.4.3.2 Market Forecast
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
12.5.3 Market Forecast
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Indicators
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 ABB
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.1.3 Financials
17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.2 AMETEK Inc.
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2.3 Financials
17.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.3 Belkin
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4 Broadcom Inc.
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4.3 Financials
17.3.5 Cypress Semiconductor
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5.3 Financials
17.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.6 D-Link Corporation
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6.3 Financials
17.3.7 General Electric
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.7.3 Financials
17.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.8 Landis+Gyr
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8.3 Financials
17.3.9 Hubbell Power Systems Inc.
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10 Maxim Integrated
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10.3 Financials
17.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.11 NETGEAR
17.3.11.1 Company Overview
17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.11.3 Financials
17.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.12 Schneider Electric
17.3.12.1 Company Overview
17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.13 Siemens
17.3.13.1 Company Overview
17.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.13.3 Financials
17.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.14 TP-Link Technologies
17.3.14.1 Company Overview
17.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.15 Zyxel Communications
17.3.15.1 Company Overview
17.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wxu28
