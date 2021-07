Insights on the Power Management IC Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Application and Region

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Management IC Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power management IC market reached a value of US$ 28.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A power management integrated circuit (PMIC) refers to an array of combined microchips that are used to manage the flow of energy between transistors and capacitors in electronic devices. It is commonly utilized in battery-operated electronics, including smartphones, portable media players, wearable devices and healthcare equipment. It performs various operating functions, such as power and battery management, system control, voltage regulation, audio and interface functions and other application-specific tasks. Owing to this, PMIC finds extensive applications across electronics, automotive, computing devices, communication and healthcare industries.



The growing demand for battery-powered consumer devices across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growth of the telecommunication sector and various technological advancements in wireless technology and peripheral devices are other major growth-inducing factors. The market is also being driven by the growing environmental-consciousness leading to the construction of cities with smart grid systems as their integral part. This is leading to an increasing demand for PMIC systems to manage wired and non-wired connections. Additionally, rising automation in the automotive industry is contributing significantly to the market growth. Automobile manufacturers utilize PMIC systems to efficiently manage extreme battery voltage fluctuations, extend the battery life and operate security systems. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of energy harvesting systems and the integration of Big Data and Internet of Things (IoT) across various industry verticals, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Analog Devices Inc., Dialog Semiconductor Plc, Linear Technology Corporation, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductors, On Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Power Management IC Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Linear Regulator ICs

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Switching Regulator ICs

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Voltage Reference ICs

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Power Management ASICs/ASSPs

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Communication

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Computing Devices

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Consumer Electronics

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Automotive

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Healthcare

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 United States

8.1.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.1.2 Market Forecast

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.2.1 Market Trends

8.1.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2 Japan

8.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2.3 India

8.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Market Trends

8.2.4.2 Market Forecast

8.2.5 Australia

8.2.5.1 Market Trends

8.2.5.2 Market Forecast

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.6.1 Market Trends

8.2.6.2 Market Forecast

8.2.7 Others

8.2.7.1 Market Trends

8.2.7.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Market Trends

8.3.1.2 Market Forecast

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Market Trends

8.3.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3.3 United Kingdom

8.3.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.3.2 Market Forecast

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.4.1 Market Trends

8.3.4.2 Market Forecast

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.5.1 Market Trends

8.3.5.2 Market Forecast

8.3.6 Russia

8.3.6.1 Market Trends

8.3.6.2 Market Forecast

8.3.7 Others

8.3.7.1 Market Trends

8.3.7.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.1.1 Market Trends

8.4.1.2 Market Forecast

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.2.1 Market Trends

8.4.2.2 Market Forecast

8.4.3 Others

8.4.3.1 Market Trends

8.4.3.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

8.5.3 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Indicators



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Analog Devices Inc.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Dialog Semiconductor Plc

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.3 Linear Technology Corporation

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 NXP Semiconductors

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 On Semiconductor Corporation

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Renesas Electronics Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Stmicroelectronics N.V.

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Texas Instruments Inc.

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

