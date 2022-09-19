Insights on the Railway Management System Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Railway Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global railway management system market size reached US$ 44.31 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 88.92 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.31% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A railway management system involves various tools that are designed for performing, supporting, and managing different operations effectively across the railway industry. It necessitates continuous freight operations, such as rail planning and traffic, assets, infrastructure management, operation control, station communication, and maintenance schedules.

These solutions assist in overseeing booking details, checking the availability of trains based on sources and destinations, tracking speed, analyzing data, handling cargo, and managing staff and passenger information.

Apart from this, railway management systems employ advanced digital communication and disaster management systems, which further help in delivering enhanced consumer satisfaction, while ensuring optimum security and safety. At present, it is commercially categorized based on its varying deployment models, such as on-premises and cloud.

The widespread adoption of railway management systems can be attributed to the increasing need to optimize transportation management, reduce operational costs, ensure the safety of passengers, and improve revenue. This, along with rapid urbanization, growing working population, and the increasing need for convenient transportation, particularly in developing regions, are currently driving the market growth across the globe.

In line with this, the increasing incorporation of on-train processing systems and advanced digital communications, such as railway management systems, have enabled the availability of high-speed internet connectivity and offered enhanced comfort to consumers, which is contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, government bodies of various countries are consistently upgrading existing railway infrastructure through the integration of big data analytics, intelligent sensors, and the Internet of Things (IoT), which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

These technologies further assists in minimizing deployment time, reducing bottlenecks, enhancing services, and facilitating efficient workflow. Apart from this, the increasing incorporation of disaster management in railway systems and the rapid establishment of smart cities across the globe are further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas S.A., International Business Machines Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Siemens AG and Thales Group.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global railway management system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global railway management system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global railway management system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Railway Management System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solutions

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Rail Asset Management System

6.1.2.2 Rail Traffic Management System

6.1.2.3 Rail Operation Management System

6.1.2.4 Rail Control System

6.1.2.5 Rail Maintenance Management System

6.1.2.6 Passenger Information System

6.1.2.7 Rail Security

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Training and Consulting

6.2.2.2 System Integration and Deployment

6.2.2.3 Support and Maintenance

6.2.2.4 Managed Service

6.2.2.5 Professional Service

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud-based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size

8.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Alstom SA

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Capgemini SE

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 General Electric Company

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Hitachi Ltd.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Indra Sistemas S.A.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 International Business Machines Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Nokia Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Siemens AG

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Thales Group

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

