Insights on the Refractive Surgery Devices Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Alcon, Avedro and Certara Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refractive Surgery Devices Market Research Report by Product Type, by End-user, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market size was estimated at USD 169.84 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 183.98 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.68% to reach USD 304.28 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Refractive Surgery Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market, including Alcon, Avedro, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Certara, Ellex Medical Lasers Limited, Essilor, iVIS Technologies, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Lumenis Ltd., NIDEK CO., LTD., Novartis A, Quantel Medical, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., and ZEISS International.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Potential demand attributed to growing numbers of LASIK surgeries worldwide

5.1.1.2. Rising concerns regarding the eye disorders

5.1.1.3. Increasing investments in advanced and robust development of refractive surgeries

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost associated with installation and surgeries utilizing refractive surgery devices

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Ongoing expansions of healthcare sectors to upgrade advanced devices

5.1.3.2. Favourable governmental laws and regulations for stitch less surgery options

5.1.3.3. Upsurging adaptations towards the painless surgeries

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Scarcity of skilled professionals in emerging economies for refracting surgery management

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Refractive Surgery Devices Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Aberrometers

6.3. Microkeratome

6.4. Ophthalmic Laser

6.4.1. Excimer Laser

6.4.2. Femtosecond Laser

6.4.3. Yag Laser



7. Refractive Surgery Devices Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

7.3. Hospitals

7.4. Ophthalmology Clinics



8. Refractive Surgery Devices Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Astigmatism

8.3. Dry Eyes

8.4. Farsightedness

8.5. Hyperopia

8.6. Myopia

8.7. Nearsightedness



9. Americas Refractive Surgery Devices Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Refractive Surgery Devices Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Refractive Surgery Devices Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Alcon

13.2. Avedro, Inc.

13.3. Bausch Health Companies Inc.

13.4. Certara

13.5. Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

13.6. Essilor

13.7. iVIS Technologies

13.8. Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

13.9. Lumenis Ltd.

13.10. NIDEK CO., LTD.

13.11. Novartis A

13.12. Quantel Medical

13.13. SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH

13.14. Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

13.15. ZEISS International



14. Appendix



