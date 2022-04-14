Insights on the Secure Digital Memory Card Global Market to 2028 - by Application, Card Type, Capacity and Region

DUBLIN, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Secure Digital Memory Card Global Market, By Application, By Card Type, By Capacity, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SD memory card is an open standard, mainly used in digital cameras, mp3, video cameras, computer vision, electronic photo devices, e-book, dashcams, etc. The SD memory card is also known as the micro SD card, mini SD card, or the small size SD card.

This is one small, but great storage device for pictures and movies. The memory card has a circuit that works like the computer's USB port or the camera's camera port. The memory cards come in different sizes and data capacities. For the purpose of the information, it will be using the smallest size SD memory cards.



Market Dynamics

Growing sales of smartphones are expected to boost the global secure digital (SD) memory card market growth over the forecast period. As per the Pew Research Center, in 2019, around 81% of people in the U.S. had smartphones, increasing from 68% in 2015. According to the same source, tablet users in the U.S. increased from 34% in 2013 to 52% in 2019. This, in turn, has increased the demand for SD cards across the region.



Furthermore, the launch of the fastest and largest capacity SD memory cards by companies is expected to accelerate growth of the global secure digital (SD) memory card market in the near future.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the secure digital (SD) memory card market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global secure digital (SD) memory card market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include PNY Technologies, Inc., SanDisk Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Transcend Information Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ADATA Technologies Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., and Kingston Technology Corporation.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global secure digital (SD) memory card market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global secure digital (SD) memory card market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Card Type

Market Snippet, By Capacity

Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Merger and Acquisitions

New system Launch/Approvals

4. Global Secure Digital Memory Card Market, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

Segment Trends

Mobile Phones SD Card

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Text Digital Cameras SD Card

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Tablet's SD Card

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Game Devices SD Card

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Other

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

5. Global Secure Digital Memory Card Market, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

Segment Trends

Micro SD Card

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

Mini SD Card

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

SD Card

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

6. Global Secure Digital Memory Card Market, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028 (%)

Segment Trends

16GB SD Memory Card

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

32GB SD Memory Card

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

256 GB SD Memory Card

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

512GB & Above SD

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)

7. Global Secure Digital Memory Card Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020 and 2028 (%)

North America

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Europe

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

NORDIAC

Benelux

Rest of WE

Asia Pacific

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)

Russia

Poland

Rest of EE

Middle east and Africa

Regional Trends

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Card Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Capacity, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2020 and 2028 (%)

China

India

ASEAN

ANZ

Rest of APAC

Japan

8. Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

PNY Technologies, Inc

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

SanDisk Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Toshiba Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Transcend Information Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

ADATA Technologies Co. Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Sony Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Panasonic Corporation.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Micron Technology, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

Kingston Technology Corporation.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Performance

Key Strategies

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

