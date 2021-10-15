Insights on the Sexual Wellness Global Market to 2026 - Evolving Gender-neutral Tone is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sexual Wellness Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sexual wellness market is expected to reach USD 45.05 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.83%.

The continuing creation of the new sexual culture, devoid of the stigma attached to the concept of sex, is witnessing exploration of sexual fantasies, driving the changes in attitudes, and linking sexual wellness to lifestyle. The use of sexual protection measures or contraceptives gains prominence with the emergence of STDs and STIs, preventing the spread of diseases and potentially limiting birth rates. Innovation in product development and distribution channels, enabling better adoption of condoms among the youth population. As governments worldwide are fighting for unsafe sex practices, the need for accessible and reversible contraceptives such as condoms fuels the global market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the sexual wellness market during the forecast period:

Growing Penetration of Digital Marketplace

Increasing Usage of Dating Applications in APAC

Growth Spurred by Sexual Wellness Festivals, Trade Shows, And Expo

Rise in Government Initiatives for Free Condom Distribution

Snippets

Male condoms accounted for over 99% of the global market. However, the female condom segment will witness a significant CAGR of over 25%.

With the huge development in infrastructure and R&D support, international vendors are rapidly expanding their footprint in the sexual wellness industry.

North America has a well-structured and developed sexual wellness system. The sexual wellness industry in North America is expected to reach USD 10.50 billion by 2026.

has a well-structured and developed sexual wellness system. The sexual wellness industry in is expected to reach by 2026. In 2020, the sex toys segment led the market with a market share of 57.71%. Sex toys are witnessing a huge demand from countries such as the US, China , and Japan .

, and . L Brands, formerly known as Limited Brands designs and distributes beauty products, personal care products, apparel, and accessories.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present sexual wellness market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Geography Analysis

The sexual wellness industry in North America is witnessing high traction due to the growth in the spending power of end-users, especially millennials. One of the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America is the robust institutional sales by government and federal agencies, NGOs, and charitable organizations. The market for sex toys enjoys a majority of share of 48.78% in the sexual wellness products in the region, followed by condoms (33.25%). North America is expected to follow a leadership strategy. Players are expected to establish more enhanced facilities in this region and maintain offshore facilities for profit enhancement and customer base expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The aggressive competitive scenario in the global sexual wellness industry is currently intensifying. The sexual wellness market is moderately fragmented, with many global players providing sexual lubricants with high functionalities and designs. Players have to develop new technologies and need to remain abreast with upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. The female condom market is more concentrated in developing and marginalized regions such as Africa and Central Asia. Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company, Cupid Ltd., HLL, Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus Company, Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech. Co. are some of the major vendors in the female condom industry.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the sexual wellness market?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the sexual wellness market share?

3. Who are the key players in the sexual wellness industry?

4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the sexual wellness industry?

5. What are the latest opportunities in the global sexual wellness market?

6. Which region has the highest growth rate in the sexual wellness market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Insights

7.3 Promotional Strategies

7.4 Branding Strategies

7.5 Pricing Analysis

7.6 Impact Of Covid-19

7.7 Impact Of Covid-19 On Condom Manufacturing



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Penetration Of Digital Marketplaces

8.2 Rising Usage Of Dating Applications In Apac

8.3 Rising Shift Towards Female Customers

8.4 Sexual Wellness Festivals, Trade Shows & Expos Spurring Growth

8.5 Innovation In Condom Designs



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Sex Education Programs Driving Awareness

9.2 Growing Prevalence Of Sti

9.3 Rising Acceptance Of Sexual Wellness Products Among Women

9.4 Government Initiatives For Free Condom Distribution

9.5 Evolving Gender-Neutral Tone



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Limited Popularity, Availability, & Affordability Of Female Condoms

10.2 Rise In Product Counterfeiting

10.3 Easy Availability Of Condom Substitutes

10.4 Psychological Barrier Among Consumers

10.5 Lack Of Investor Confidence In Potential Startups



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Condom Market

11.3 Sexual Lubricants Market



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Global Sexual Wellness Market By Product

12.4 Global Sexual Wellness Market By Gender

12.5 Global Sex Toys Market

12.6 Global Condoms Market By Gender

12.7 Global Condoms Market By Type

12.8 Global Condoms Market By End-User

12.9 Global Sexual Lubricant Market

12.10 Five Forces Analysis



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Sex Toys: Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Condoms: Market Size & Forecast

13.5 Condoms Market Overview By Gender

13.6 Condoms Market Overview By Type

13.7 Condom Market Overview By End-Users

13.8 Exotic Lingerie: Market Size & Forecast

13.9 Sexual Lubricants: Market Size & Forecast

13.1 Other Sexual Wellness Products: Market Size & Forecast



14 Gender

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Male

14.4 Female



15 Distribution Channel

15.1 Market Overview



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 APAC

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Pest Analysis

17.3 Impact Of Covid-19

17.4 Market Size & Forecast

17.5 Sexual Wellness Market By Product

17.6 Sex Toys Market In APAC

17.7 Condoms Market In APAC By Gender

17.8 Condoms Market In APAC By Type

17.9 Condoms Market In APAC By End-User

17.10 Sexual Lubricants Market In APAC

17.11 Sexual Wellness Market By Gender

17.12 Key Countries

17.13 China

17.14 Japan

17.15 India

17.16 Australia

17.17 South Korea

17.18 Indonesia

17.19 Malaysia

17.20 Singapore

17.21 New Zealand

17.22 Thailand

17.23 Philippines

17.24 Vietnam

17.25 Sri Lanka



18 Europe

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Pest Analysis

18.3 Impact Of Covid-19

18.4 Market Size & Forecast

18.5 Sexual Wellness Market By Product

18.6 Sex Toys Market In Europe

18.7 Condoms Market In Europe By Gender

18.8 Condoms Market In Europe By Type

18.9 Condoms Market In Europe By End-User

18.10 Sexual Lubricants Market In Europe

18.11 Sexual Wellness Market By Gender

18.12 Key Countries

18.13 UK

18.14 Germany

18.15 France

18.16 Spain

18.17 Italy

18.18 Netherlands

18.19 Poland

18.20 Sweden

18.21 Denmark

18.22 Norway



19 North America

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Pest Analysis

19.3 Impact Of Covid-19

19.4 Market Size & Forecast

19.5 Sexual Wellness Market By Product

19.6 Sex Toys Market In North America

19.7 Condoms Market In North America By Gender

19.8 Condoms Market In North America By Type

19.9 Condoms Market In North America By End-User

19.10 Sexual Lubricants Market In North America

19.11 Sexual Wellness Market By Gender

19.12 Key Countries

19.13 US

19.14 Canada



20 Middle East & Africa

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Pest Analysis

20.3 Impact Of Covid-19

20.4 Market Size & Forecast

20.5 Sexual Wellness Market By Product

20.6 Sex Toys Market In MEA

20.7 Condoms Market In MEA By Gender

20.8 Condoms Market In MEA By Type

20.9 Condoms Market In MEA By End-User

20.10 Sexual Lubricants Market In MEA

20.11 Sexual Wellness Market By Gender

20.12 Key Countries

20.13 UAE

20.14 Kenya

20.15 Saudi Arabia

20.16 South Africa

20.17 Algeria

20.18 Nigeria

20.19 Ethiopia



21 Latin America

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Pest Analysis

21.3 Market Size & Forecast

21.4 Sexual Wellness Market By Product

21.5 Sex Toys Market In Latin America

21.6 Condoms Market In Latin America By Gender

21.7 Condoms Market In Latin America By Type

21.8 Condoms Market In Latin America By End-User

21.9 Sexual Lubricants Market In Latin America

21.10 Sexual Wellness Market By Gender

21.11 Key Countries

21.12 Brazil

21.13 Argentina

21.14 Mexico

21.15 Peru

21.16 Chile

21.17 Colombia



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

22.2 Market Structure & Mapping Of Competition

22.3 Recent Market Developments & Initiatives



23 Market Share Insights For Condoms

23.1 Male Condoms

23.2 Female Condoms

23.3 APAC

23.4 North America

23.5 Middle East & Africa

23.6 Europe

23.7 Latin America



24 Key Company Profiles

24.1 Lifestyles (Lifestyles Holdco Pte. Ltd.)

24.2 Church & Dwight

24.3 Diamond Products

24.4 Reckitt Benckiser Group

24.5 Okamoto Industries

24.6 Karex Berhad

24.7 Doc Johnson



25 Other Prominent Vendors

25.1 Bally

25.2 Beate Uhse

25.3 Beijing Aimer

25.4 Bijoux Indiscrets

25.5 Billy Boy (Mapa Gmbh)

25.6 Biofilm

25.7 Bms Factory

25.8 Bodywise

25.9 B. Cumming

25.10 Caution Wear

25.11 Calexotics

25.12 Calvin Klein (PVH Corp)

25.13 Convex Latex

25.14 Cosmo Lady

25.15 Cupid Limited

25.16 Dongkuk Techco

25.17 Double One

25.18 EAU Zone Oils & Fragrances

25.19 European Lingerie Group Ab (ELG)

25.20 Embry

25.21 Empowered Products

25.22 Fuji Latex

25.23 Good Clean Love

25.24 Guy & O'neill

25.25 Hathor Professional Skincare

25.26 HBM Group

25.27 HLL Lifecare

25.28 Id Lubricants

25.29 Innova Quality

25.30 Innovus Pharma

25.31 IXU

25.32 L Brands (Lvmh)

25.33 La Maison Lejaby

25.34 La Perla

25.35 Lelo

25.36 Live Well Brands

25.37 Lovehoney Group

25.38 Mankind Pharma

25.39 Mayor Laboratories

25.40 Md Science Lab

25.41 Mtlc Latex

25.42 Nulatex

25.43 Orient Industry

25.44 PHE

25.45 Pjur Group

25.46 Ritex

25.47 Sagami Rubber Industries

25.48 Sensuous Beauty

25.49 Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.

25.50 Shanghai Dahua Medical Apparatus/Path

25.51 Silk Parasol

25.52 Sliquid

25.53 Staysafe Condoms (By Advacare Pharma)

25.54 Strata Various Product Design

25.55 Suki (Ohmibod)

25.56 Tenga

25.57 Thai Nippon Rubber Industry

25.58 The Yes Company

25.59 Tianjin Condombao Medical Polyurethane Tech

25.60 Topco Sales

25.61 Trigg Laboratories

25.62 Triumph

25.63 Veru Healthcare/The Female Health Company

25.64 XR Brands

25.65 Kaamastra

26 Report Summary

