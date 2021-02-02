Insights on the Smart Air Purifiers Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Air Purifiers Market, by Type, Technique and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart air purifier market size was valued at $5,200.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $10,411.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027. Smart purifiers function by gathering air quality data from special monitoring sensors on the units, and send alerts when air quality levels change. Smartphone apps allow users to control these purifiers by enabling fine tune adjustment of air cleaning settings.



Growing awareness about the adverse effects of pollution on health has encouraged various electronics manufacturers to introduce advanced air purifiers. Moreover, people have become more technology oriented, and tend to invest significantly on high-end products such as smart air purifiers owing to increase in per capita income of the population in the emerging economies. However, high maintenance cost, replacement of filters, and premium installation charges have limited the adoption of these purifiers, thereby restraining the growth of the market.



The global smart air purifiers market is segmented into type, technique, end user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into dust collectors, fume & smoke collectors, and others. The dust collecting smart air purifiers segment dominated the global market, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the coming years, due to wide applications of these purifies.



Based on technique, the market is fragmented into as high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA), thermodynamic sterilization system (TSS), ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, filter, activated carbon-polarized media photocatalytic oxidation (PCO), ionizer purifiers, and others. High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) technology is anticipated to dominate the global smart air purifiers market throughout the forecast period.



The end-user segment is fragmented into residential, commercial, and others. In 2019, the residential segment accounted for the highest market share, followed by the commercial segment. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2019, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to global smart air purifiers market, and is expected to witness significant growth rate in the coming years.



COMPETITION ANALYSIS



Key companies profiled in the report include Coway Co., Ltd., Dyson Technology Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Levoit, LG Electronics Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sharp Corporation, Unilever PLC (Blueair AB), Winix Inc.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging smart air purifier market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the smart air purifier market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global smart air purifier market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players within smart air purifier market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the smart air purifier industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Market Player Positioning, 2019

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing Industrialization Around the Globe

3.1.1.2. Increasing Necessity for Smart Air Purifier in Industrial Facilities

3.1.1.3. Growth in Food & Beverage, Chemicals, and Manufacturing Industries

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.2.1. Fluctuations in Price of Raw Material

3.1.2.2. Lack of Skilled Manpower and Awareness for Selection of Material

3.1.3. Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increase in Fdi Inflows and Favorable Government Policies

3.2. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.3. Pricing Analysis

3.4. Major Dealers Operating in Each Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis



Chapter 4: Smart Air Purifier Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.2. Dust Collectors

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Fume & Smoke Collectors

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Smart Air Purifier Market, by Technique

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Technique

5.2. High Efficiency Particulate Air (Hepa)

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Thermodynamic Sterilization (Tss)

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.5. Ionizer Purifiers

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.6. Activated Carbon Filtration

5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Smart Air Purifier Market, by End-user

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Commercial

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Smart Air Purifier Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Coway Co. Ltd.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Key Executive

8.1.4. Operating Business Segments

8.1.5. Product Portfolio

8.1.6. Business Performance

8.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Dyson Limited

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Key Executive

8.2.3. Product Portfolio

8.2.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. Honeywell International Inc.

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Key Executive

8.3.4. Operating Business Segments

8.3.5. Product Portfolio

8.3.6. Research and Development Expenses

8.3.7. Business Performance

8.3.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.4. Levoit

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Product Portfolio

8.5. Lg Corp.

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Key Executive

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.5.5. Business Performance

8.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Koninklijke Philips N. V.

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Key Executive

8.6.4. Operating Business Segments

8.6.5. Product Portfolio

8.6.6. R&D Expenditure

8.6.7. Business Performance

8.6.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Sharp Corporation

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Key Executive

8.7.4. Operating Business Segments

8.7.5. Product Portfolio

8.7.6. Business Performance

8.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. Unilever plc (Blueair Ab)

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Key Executive

8.8.4. Operating Business Segments

8.8.5. Product Portfolio

8.8.6. Business Performance

8.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Winix America Inc.

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Key Executive

8.9.4. Product Portfolio

8.10. Xiaomi Corporation

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Key Executive

8.10.4. Operating Business Segments

8.10.5. Product Portfolio

8.10.6. Business Performance

8.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vqjdzi



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

