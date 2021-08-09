Insights on the Smart Card In Healthcare Global Market to 2028 - by Product Type, Component and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Card In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Hybrid, Contactless, Contact-based, Dual-interface), by Component (Memory-card Based, Microcontroller Based), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart card in the healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028. Growing initiatives by market players and governments of various countries for the implementation of smart cards in the healthcare system are fueling the market growth. Furthermore, compliance with smart cards with HIPAA as well as ARRA is expected to boost the market growth.



Similar to other markets, the market for smart card in healthcare has also been significantly affected by COVID-19. Some of the major impacts of COVID-19 on the market include supply chain disruptions, a decline in sales and low demand. Companies such as Thales Group reported flat growth in their smart cards product segment. Therefore, the overall impact of COVID-19 on the market was neutral.



The flexibility provided by smart cards to securely add information to a patient healthcare card after its issuance is expected to boost the market growth. This factor delivers various benefits for healthcare applications. Patient prescriptions can be written to the card, providing up-to-date information when a patient is receiving medical care from multiple providers or in an emergency, patient record identification or multiple patient identification numbers can be saved to the smart card, enabling record exchange as well as helping with care coordination amongst multiple healthcare providers and patient healthcare information can be saved to and updated on the card by certified healthcare providers, with updated information available for both the healthcare providers and patient to access.



The market is fairly competitive owing to the presence of the most notable participants, along with other manufacturers of smart cards for healthcare applications. These players are involved in new product launches, acquisitions and partnerships to gain a competitive advantage over each other. For instance, in March 2020, CardLogix Corporation launched a new edition of BIOSID, a rugged biometric tablet solution. With this, it expanded its product portfolio.



Smart Card In Healthcare Market Report Highlights

By product type, the contactless segment held the dominant share of over 28.0% in 2020 owing to its high demand globally

Based on component, the microcontroller-based smart cards segment held the largest share of more than 55.0% in 2020 owing to the portability and large memory capabilities of these smart cards

In 2020, Europe held the dominant share of over 30.0% owing to the presence of major market players in the region and government initiatives to implement smart cards in the healthcare system

held the dominant share of over 30.0% owing to the presence of major market players in the region and government initiatives to implement smart cards in the healthcare system Asia Pacific held the second-largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growing digitalization of healthcare systems in countries, such as India , is fueling the market growth

held the second-largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growing digitalization of healthcare systems in countries, such as , is fueling the market growth North America is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure, paired with favorable government initiatives

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Smart card in healthcare Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Smart card in healthcare Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Smart card in healthcare Market Analysis Tools: Porters

3.4.1 Supplier Power: Low

3.4.2 Buyer Power: Moderate to High

3.4.3 Threat of Substitutes: Low

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants: Moderate

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry: High

3.5 Smart card in healthcare Market Analysis Tools: PESTEL Analysis

3.5.1 Political Landscape

3.5.2 Economic Landscape

3.5.3 Social Landscape

3.5.4 Technology Landscape

3.5.5 Legal Landscape

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.7 Impact of COVID-19

3.7.1 COVID-19 Prevalence

3.7.2 COVID-19 Impact and Future Scenario



Chapter 4 Smart card in healthcare Market Competitive & Vendor Landscape

4.1 Participation Categorization

4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.3 Public Companies

4.3.1 Company Market Position Analysis

4.3.2 Heat Map Analysis

4.4 Private Companies

4.4.1 List of Key Private Companies



Chapter 5 Smart card in healthcare Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Smart card in healthcare Market: Product Type Movement Analysis

5.2 Hybrid smart cards

5.2.1 Hybrid Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3 Contactless smart cards

5.3.1 Contactless Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4 Contact-based smart cards

5.4.1 Contact-based Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5 Dual-interface smart cards

5.5.1 Dual-interface Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Smart card in healthcare Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Smart card in healthcare Market: Component Movement Analysis

6.2 Memory-card Based smart cards

6.2.1 Memory-card Based Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3 Microcontroller Based smart cards

6.3.1 Microcontroller Based Smart Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Smart card in healthcare Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Atos Se

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Performance

8.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2 Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Performance

8.2.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.3 Infineon Technologies AB

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Product Benchmarking

8.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.4 NXP Semiconductors

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.5 Texas Instruments Incorporated

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Product Benchmarking

8.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.6 Thales Group

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Performance

8.6.3 Product Benchmarking

8.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.7 CardLogix Corporation

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Performance

8.7.3 Product Benchmarking

8.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.8 IDenticard Systems

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Product Benchmarking

8.8.3 Financial Performance

8.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

