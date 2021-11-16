Insights on the Smart Homes Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ABB, Acuity Brands and Emerson Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Homes Market Research Report by Component, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Homes Market size was estimated at USD 83.30 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 93.23 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.26% to reach USD 166.73 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Homes Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Smart Homes Market, including ABB Ltd., Acuity Brands, Inc., Control4 Corporation, Emerson Electric Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., Legrand SA, LG Electronics Inc., Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Smart home Inc., United Technologies Corporation, and Vivint Smart Home.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Homes Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Homes Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Homes Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Homes Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Homes Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Homes Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Homes Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growth in IoT and rapid proliferation of smart devices

5.1.1.2. Increasing demand for home monitoring from remote locations

5.1.1.3. Increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions

5.1.1.4. Collaborative market space and a large number of manufacturers expanding their product portfolios

5.1.1.5. Growing concern about safety, security, and convenience, among people

5.1.1.6. Growing need for automation of security systems

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Convenience-driven demand

5.1.2.2. High installation and replacement costs

5.1.2.3. Security and privacy concern

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Government regulations for promoting green buildings

5.1.3.2. Lighting controllers with in-built data-connectivity technology

5.1.3.3. Power-line communication technology integrated into smart homes

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Complexity in linking disparate systems, limited functionality, and lack of open standards

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Smart Homes Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Entertainment Controls

6.2.1. Audio, Volume, & Multimedia Room Controls

6.2.2. Home Theater System Controls

6.2.3. Touchscreens and Keypads

6.3. HVAC Control

6.3.1. Actuators

6.3.2. Control Valves

6.3.3. Dampers

6.3.4. Heating and Cooling Coils

6.3.5. Pumps & Fans

6.3.6. Sensors

6.3.7. Smart Thermostats

6.3.8. Smart Vents

6.4. Home Appliances

6.5. Home Healthcare

6.6. Lighting Control

6.6.1. Accessories

6.6.2. Daylight Sensors

6.6.3. Dimmers

6.6.4. Occupancy Sensors

6.6.5. Relays

6.6.6. Switches

6.6.7. Timers

6.7. Security and Access Control

6.7.1. Access Control

6.7.2. Video Surveillance

6.8. Smart Kitchen



7. Smart Homes Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cellular Network Technologies

7.2.1. CDMA Networks

7.2.2. GSM/HSPA Networks

7.2.3. LTE Networks

7.3. Protocols & Standards

7.3.1. Black Box

7.3.2. Building Automation and Control Network (BACNet)

7.3.3. Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

7.3.4. Digital Multiplexer (DMX)

7.3.5. Ethernet

7.3.6. KNX

7.3.7. Lonworks

7.3.8. Modbus

7.3.9. Power Line Communication (PLC)

7.4. Wireless Communication Technologies

7.4.1. Bluetooth

7.4.2. Enocean

7.4.3. Infrared

7.4.4. Thread

7.4.5. Wi-Fi

7.4.6. Z-Wave

7.4.7. ZigBee



8. Americas Smart Homes Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Smart Homes Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Homes Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. ABB Ltd.

12.2. Acuity Brands, Inc.

12.3. Control4 Corporation

12.4. Emerson Electric Corporation

12.5. General Electric Company

12.6. Honeywell International Inc.

12.7. Johnson Controls, Inc.

12.8. Legrand SA

12.9. LG Electronics Inc.

12.10. Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

12.11. Schneider Electric SE

12.12. Siemens AG

12.13. Smart home Inc.

12.14. United Technologies Corporation

12.15. Vivint Smart Home



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfqan8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

