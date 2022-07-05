Insights on the Smart Surfaces Global Market to 2026 - Self-Healing Coatings Continue to Gain Prominence

Jul 05, 2022, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Smart Surfaces - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smart Surfaces Market to Reach $60.6 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Surfaces estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 55.8% over the analysis period.
Self-Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 51.4% CAGR to reach US$32.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Self-Healing segment is readjusted to a revised 55.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Smart Surfaces market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2026
The Smart Surfaces market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 67.4% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 47.8% and 51.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 50.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$20.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Self-Assembling Segment to Reach $17.2 Billion by 2026
Self-assembly refers to the process in which disordered system of existing components are formed into an organized pattern or structure as a result of local interactions among various components themselves, without the need for any external stimuli or human intervention. Self-assembly can be either dynamic or static.
The global market for Self-Assembling (Material Type) segment is estimated at US$944 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$17.2 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 61.7% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Self-Assembling segment, accounting for 30.5% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 74.4% over the analysis period, to reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Focus on Anti-Microbial Surfaces to Fuel Growth Demand for Smart Surfaces in Medical and Healthcare Sector
- Risk of HAIs and Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases Enhance Importance of Anti-Microbial Surfaces
- COVID-19, MERS, Ebola, and TB Highlight the Need for Antibacterial Surfaces
- Smart Surfaces to Tackle Infection and Antimicrobial Resistance
- Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Emerge as an Alternative for Traditional Antimicrobial Coatings
- Advancements in Coatings to Drive Demand for Antimicrobial Surfaces in Medical Sector
- Medical Device Industry Turns to Plasma-Applied Coatings
- Self-Healing, Self-Sensing and Self-Cleaning Materials: Poised to Transform Construction Sector
- Smart Surface Solutions: The Next Concrete Trend
- COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Construction Activity, Affecting Market Growth
- Global Construction Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2021
- Rising Demand for Smart Windows & Windshields to Drive Demand for Smart Surfaces in Auto Industry
- Global Automotive Smart Glass Market by Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Technology for 2015 & 2025
- Smart Surfaces Find Application in Automotive Interiors
- Recovery in Automobile Production: An Important Opportunity Indicator
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Monthly New Vehicle Sales in the US: Jan 2020-Feb 2021
- Shift towards Renewable Energy Spurs Demand for Smart Solar Panels, Driving Growth in Smart Surfaces Market
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity (2019)
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in GW (2019)
- COVID-19 Outbreak Affects Solar PV Industry Operations
- COVID-19 Impact on Solar Industry: Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for 2019 and 2020
- Growing Significance of Self-Healing Attribute for Electronics & Electrical Industries
- Smart Surface Solutions for Smart Devices Amidst 5G Deployments
- Sixth Generation Wireless Technology: Potential Role for Smart Surface Solutions
- Smart Materials Facilitate Development of Self-Cleaning Surfaces
- Self-Healing Coatings Continue to Gain Prominence
- Smart Cleaning Materials Find Favor in Vehicles, Architecture and Infrastructure Sectors
- Anti-Fouling Coatings for Ships: Potential for Smart Surfaces Market
- Smart Surfaces Transforming the Way People Live But for Accelerated Uptake among Masses, Affordable Products are Needed
- High Potential Applications for Smart Surface Technologies
- Innovations in Smart Surfaces to Expand Application Opportunities
- Graphene Smart Surface Technology Holds Potential for Use in Various Applications
- AST to Develop Effective Antiviral Surface
- Army Researchers Develop New Polymer Material
- Challenges Facing Smart Surface Market
