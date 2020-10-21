Insights on the Solar Chimney Global Market to 2026 - Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Chimney Market - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, global demand for Solar Chimney market was valued at approximately USD 113.6 million in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 126.1 million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 1.5 % between 2020 and 2026.



Solar chimney also known thermal chimney, is the technique used for providing ventilation using solar energy. The solar chimney operates using three essential parts such as glass roof collector, chimney, and wind turbines. Air that is passed through the glazed glass roof heats up the water present in the tubes. The water gets heated at the day times and eliminates heat at the night.



Depletion of fossil non renewable sources had led the inventors to focus on the exploitation of renewable sources. Solar energy is the most abundant form of energy and is considered to be cost efficient compared to the other renewable resources. Solar chimney is recently developed technique and is expected to gain superior market in the near future. Solar chimney performs the function of offering ventilation in buildings. The growing infrastructure sector in the emerging countries and high demand for advance and automated systems drives the market for solar chimney. However, poor efficiency level may impact on the growth of solar chimney market. The solar chimney consists of several properties such as low maintenance cost, robust construction and cost effective. These factors are likely to offer better growth opportunities for solar chimney during the forecast period.



The report provides a comprehensive view on the solar chimney market we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the solar chimney market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein regions are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period.



Solar chimney is mostly used in buildings for providing natural stack ventilation. The solar chimney posses the heat storage system, that delivers the heat at the night. The solar chimney can operate for 20hrs along with no extra cost is associated for building up the solar chimney. The solar chimney can generate around 150 to 200MW energy continuously for 24 hrs if the height of chimney is increased and large glazed roof if present.



North America followed by Europe significantly contributed to the rising demand of solar chimney owing to use of this technique for the green buildings. Asia Pacific is expected to witness bolster growth in the coming years. This is mainly as a result of rapid urbanization and accomplishment from the government to increase use of renewable energy to overcome the conventional sources. Latin America, Middle East and Africa are however anticipated to witness stagnant growth due to lack of knowledge and awareness of solar chimney.



Companies such as Solar Innovations, Inc., Helioakmi S.A., EnviroMission Limited and Specflue Ltd are among others the major players operating for the solar chimney market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Solar Chimney Market, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

2.2. Solar Chimney Market: Snapshot



3. Solar Chimney Market - Industry Analysis

3.1. Solar Chimney Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. The growing infrastructure sector in the emerging countries

3.2.2. High demand for advance and automated systems

3.2.3. Low maintenance cost, robust construction and cost effective

3.3. Restraints

3.3.1. Poor efficiency level

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Emerging Economies

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.6.1. Market attractiveness analysis By Type

3.6.2. Market attractiveness analysis By Application 21november 11:15

3.6.3. Market attractiveness analysis by Region



4. Solar Chimney Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Solar Chimney Market: company market share, 2019

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Type launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



5. Global Solar Chimney Market -Type Analysis

5.1. Global Solar Chimney Market overview: By Type

5.1.1. Global Solar Chimney Market share, By Type,2019 and 2026

5.2. Small Size

5.2.1. Global Solar Chimney Market by Small Size, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.3. Medium Size

5.3.1. Global Solar Chimney Market by Medium Size, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Large Size

5.4.1. Global Solar Chimney Market by Large Size, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)



6. Global Solar Chimney Market -Application Analysis

6.1. Global Solar Chimney Market overview: By Application

6.1.1. Global Solar Chimney Market share, By Application, 2019 and 2026

6.2. Commercial

6.2.1. Global Solar Chimney Market by Commercial, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.3. Residential

6.3.1. Global Solar Chimney Market by Residential, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Industrial

6.4.1. Global Solar Chimney Market by Industrial, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)



7. Global Solar Chimney Market - Regional Analysis

7.1. Global Solar Chimney Market overview: by Region

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.6. The Middle East and Africa



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Solar Innovations, Inc

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Type portfolio

8.1.4. Business Strategy

8.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2. Helioakmi S.A

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Type portfolio

8.2.4. Business Strategy

8.2.5. Recent Developments

8.3. EnviroMission Limited

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Type portfolio

8.3.4. Business Strategy

8.3.5. Recent Developments

8.4. Specflue Ltd

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Type portfolio

8.4.4. Business Strategy

8.4.5. Recent Developments



