Insights on the Solar Paint Global Market to 2027 - Surging Demand for Alternative Forms of Energy Owing to Depleting Natural Energy Resources is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Solar Paint Market, By Technology (Solar Paint Hydrogen, Quantum Dot (Photovoltaic Paint), Perovskite Solar Paint), By End User, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global solar paint market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the surging demand for renewable energy due to enhanced eco-consciousness and growing initiatives by the government to cut down carbon footprint with the use of sustainable energy sources. Solar paints are composed by mixing photovoltaic particles in the paint and applied on the walls, doors, frames, etc. to convert solar energy into electricity.

Although solar paint is still in the experimental stage, market players are developing different type of solar paints such as Quantum dots, Perovskite solar paint, and hydrogen-producing solar paint, which is expected to increase their adoption in the coming years. Besides, advancements in the renewable energy products for better productivity and maximizing energy outputs are also fueling the growth of the global solar paint market.

Researchers are increasingly working to improve the efficiency of solar paints and make them affordable and cost-effective to promote their application in the global solar paint market, which is expected to drive the growth of the global solar paint market in the coming years.

Surging demand for alternative forms of energy owing depleting natural energy resources like fossil fuels and growing renewable energy production worldwide are also propelling the global solar paint market growth. Moreover, advancements in the renewable energy generation and increasing need to make solar energy generation affordable are substantiating the growth of the global solar paint market in the forecast period.



The global solar paint market is segmented on the basis of technology, end user, application, regional distribution, and competitive Landscape. Based on end user, the market is sub-divided into solar paint to existing solar setups, solar painted vehicles, and standalone power-generating solar setup. The solar paint to existing solar setups segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global solar paint market owing to factors like ease of application. Besides, the application of solar paints on the existing solar setups would cost less and enhance their efficiency to produce electricity.



Tel Aviv-based Solar Paint Ltd., Transfer Electric GmbH, Solar Energy Corporation, Onyx Solar are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global solar paint market, etc.



Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global solar paint market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global solar paint market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global solar paint market based on technology, end user, application, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global solar paint market

To identify drivers and challenges for global solar paint market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global solar paint market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global solar paint market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global solar paint market

Report Scope:

In this report, global solar paint market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Solar Paint Market, By Technology:

Solar Paint Hydrogen

Quantum Dot (Photovoltaic Paint)

Perovskite Solar Paint

Solar Paint Market, By End User:

Solar Paint to Existing Solar Setups

Solar Painted Vehicles, Standalone Power-Generating Solar Setup

Solar Paint Market, By Application:

Rooftop

Wall

Door

Window

Solar Paint Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Solar Paint Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Brand Recall

5.3. Factors Considered while Selecting a Supplier

5.4. Major Challenges/Unmet Needs



6. Global Solar Paint Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology (Solar Paint Hydrogen, Quantum Dot (Photovoltaic Paint), Perovskite Solar Paint)

6.2.2. By End User (Solar Paint to Existing Solar Setups, Solar Painted Vehicles, Standalone Power-Generating Solar Setup)

6.2.3. By Application (Rooftop, Wall, Door, Window)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Solar Paint Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Solar Paint Market Outlook

9. Europe Solar Paint Market Outlook

10. South America Solar Paint Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Solar Paint Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Tel Aviv-based SolarPaint Ltd.

14.2. Transfer Electric GmbH

14.3. Solar Energy Corporation

14.4. Onyx Solar



15. Strategic Recommendations



