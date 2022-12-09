Insights on the Soy Food Global Market to 2027 - by Product type, Category, Distribution Channel, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soy Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soy food market reached a value of US$ 44.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 60.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.92% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Soybean is a type of legume, native to East Asia, which is low in saturated fats but high in protein, vitamin C and folate. It is a good source of iron, fiber, calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus and omega-3 fatty acids. As a result of its nutrient content, it offers various health benefits such as lowering the blood cholesterol level, increasing bone density and minimizing the risk of developing cancer. It is widely used as an alternative of meat in several dishes and is added in various vegan-friendly food products. The rising demand for plant-based foods is strengthening the growth of the soy food market across the globe.

Soybean is used for preparing numerous products including soymilk, soy flour, tofu, tamari, tempeh, edamame, miso, natto and teriyaki. Currently, the demand for tofu is rising around the world, especially among the vegan and vegetarian population. It is an excellent substitute for cheese, which can be consumed by lactose intolerant consumers. The growing sales of tofu can also be accredited to its resemblance to meat in its form, color, taste and texture.

Apart from this, other soy food products such as snacks and beverages are also experiencing steady growth in their demand worldwide on account of the growing health awareness among consumers. Further, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to introduce new variants of soy food products to expand their product portfolio and attract new consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players Blue Diamond Growers, Dean Foods, Earth's Own Food Company, Eden Foods, Freedom Foods Group, Harvest Innovations, House Foods America Holding, Archer Daniels Midland, Miracle Soybean Food International Corp, Cargill, Nordic Soya Oy, Victoria Group, Hain Celestial, Adisoy Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd., etc.

