Insights on the Specialty Insurance Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Insurance Market By Type, Distribution Channel and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Specialty insurance provides coverages for special, unusual, difficult insurance needs, and for higher risk accounts. Events such as an unforeseen wedding postponement, trip cancellation, or identity theft and items such as jewelry, valuable collectibles, or guns are some of the major perils covered under specialty insurance. Directors & officers liability insurance, errors & omissions insurance, commercial umbrella insurance, and cyber liability insurance are some of the types of specialty insurance. Furthermore, the premiums under this insurance is calculated based on specific industry, the risks factors, and the amount of coverage for the specified needs.

With the ability to provide both admitted & non-admitted products, specialty insurance covers niche & unique perils across a wide range of business lines. It provides multiple coverage options with huge flexibility in terms of coverages, policy term, and policy period. In addition, surge in demand for specialized expertise and technological advancements are major factors that drive the market growth. However, lack of awareness & understanding towards specialty insurance and highly volatile market are some of the factors that hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, developing economies, such as India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam, are witnessing high growth in construction, healthcare, and environmental sectors. Therefore, expansion of business and involvement of international teams are expected to provide an immense opportunity to the specialty insurance market. Moreover, insurers are investing heavily in these technologies and incorporating technologies such as blockchain and Internet of things (IoT) in their existing specialty insurance product lines which further promotes the demand for specialty insurance in the coming years.



The specialty insurance market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, end user, and region. By type, it is segregated into marine, aviation & transport (MAT), political risk & credit insurance, entertainment insurance, art insurance, livestock & aquaculture insurance, and others. The marine, aviation & transport (MAT) is further segmented into inland marine and ocean marine.

In addition, the ocean marine is further segregated into cargo insurance, hull & machinery insurance, marine liability insurance, and offshore energy insurance. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into brokers and non-brokers. Based on end user, the market is divided into business and individuals. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the specialty insurance market such as AXA, American International Group, Inc., Allianz, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chubb, Munich Re, PICC, Tokio Marine HCC, and Zurich. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the specialty insurance industry.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global specialty insurance market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global specialty insurance market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global specialty insurance market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping global specialty insurance market

3.3. Case studies

3.3.1. Case study 01

3.3.2. Case study 02

3.4. Impact of government regulations on the global specialty insurance market

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in demand for specialized expertise

3.5.1.2. Technological advancements

3.5.1.3. Numerous benefits provided by specialty insurance with covering unique needs & preferences

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Extreme volatile market

3.5.2.2. Lack of awareness & understanding towards specialty insurance

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rapid growth in incorporation of technologies

3.5.3.2. Untapped potential of emerging economies

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on specialty insurance market

3.6.1. Impact on specialty insurance market size

3.6.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-19

3.6.3. Framework for market challenges faced by specialty insurance providers

3.6.4. Economic impact on specialty insurance providers

3.6.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry

3.6.6. Opportunity analysis for specialty insurance providers



CHAPTER 4: SPECIALTY INSURANCE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Marine, Aviation & Transport (MAT)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.4. Specialty insurance market, by marine, aviation & transport (MAT)

4.2.4.1. Marine Insurance

4.2.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.4.4. Marine insurance market, by coverage type

4.2.4.4.1. Inland Marine Insurance

4.2.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.4.3. Ocean Marine Insurance

4.2.4.4.4. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.4.4.1. Specialty insurance market, by ocean coverage type

4.2.4.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by ocean marine insurance, by coverage type

4.2.4.4.4.3. Cargo Insurance

4.2.4.4.4.4. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.4.4.5. Hull & Machinery Insurance

4.2.4.4.4.6. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.4.4.7. Marine Liability Insurance

4.2.4.4.4.8. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.4.4.9. Offshore Energy Insurance

4.2.4.4.4.10. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.5. Aviation Insurance

4.2.4.6. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.7. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Political Risk & Credit Insurance

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Entertainment Insurance

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Art Insurance

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Livestock & Aquaculture Insurance

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: SPECIALTY INSURANCE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.2. Brokers

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Non-brokers

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: SPECIALTY INSURANCE MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.2. Business

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Individuals

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: SPECIALTY INSURANCE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Market player positioning, 2020

8.2. Top winning strategies



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. AXA

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Product portfolio

9.2.4. Business performance

9.3. Allianz

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Operating business segments

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Business performance

9.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S. P. A.

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product Portfolio

9.4.5. Business performance

9.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Operating business segments

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Business performance

9.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. CHUBB

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Operating business segments

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. Business performance

9.7. Munich Re

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Operating business segments

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Business performance

9.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. PICC

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Product portfolio

9.9. Tokio Marine HCC

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.10. Zurich

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Operating business segments

9.10.4. Product portfolio

9.10.5. Business performance

9.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xy7cfq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

