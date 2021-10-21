Insights on the Sports Mouthguard Global Market to 2028 - by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Sports Mouthguard Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Stock Mouthguard, Boil and Bite Mouthguard, Custom Made Mouthguard, Smart Mouthguards); Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sports mouthguard market is expected to reach US$ 4,958.90 million by 2028 from US$ 2,419.89 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2028.



Numerous sports-related oral injuries and high treatment expenses and technological advancements in mouthguards are among the key factors driving the market. However, the lack of consumer awareness regarding the importance of sports mouthguards is hindering market growth.



According to the American Dental Assistants' Association, about 15 million Americans suffer from a sports-related dental injury every year. About 10% of players suffer from a sport-related dental or facial injury. According to Procter & Gamble, more than 5 million teeth are avulsed every year, many of them during athletic activities, resulting in an annual cost of about US$ 500 million for tooth replacement. Similarly, according to the Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA), sports-related dental injuries account for 13-39 % of all dental injuries, with 2-18% of maxillofacial injuries. According to the International Journal of Physical Education, Sports and Health 2019, the prevalence of orofacial injuries in various contact sports is as follows:

Sports Year Prevalence

Hockey 2018 33.8%

Handball 2018 21.8%

Water Polo 2018 18.6%

Oral injuries can cause severe pain, emotional and psychological effects, and financial burdens. According to a study published in the Dentistry Journal, the average cost of treatment of dental and maxillofacial injuries in contact sports was more than double of other body injuries. Comprehensive treatment may be required if the dental trauma extends to the supporting periodontal apparatus. Furthermore, according to the Australian Dental Association, a single case of dental trauma can result in a lifetime of therapy and cost thousands of dollars.



A sports mouthguard helps prevent oral injuries. Therefore, the increasing frequency of dental injuries during sports is fueling the growth of the sports mouthguard market.



