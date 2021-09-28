Insights on the Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films: Technology and Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for sputtering targets and sputtered films should grow from $3.4 billion in 2021 to $4.6 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

The Asia-Pacific sputtering targets and sputtered films market should grow from $2.2 billion in 2021 to $3.0 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

The North American sputtering targets and sputtered films market should grow from $655.6 million in 2021 to $801.2 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.1% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report will cover all the sputtering targets and sputtered films material types that are actively being consumed in various applications. A separate section titled "Market Dynamics" includes detailed descriptions of the recent drivers and restraints in the sputtering targets and sputtered films.

The report includes a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on sputtering targets and sputtered films at the global level. The section will include the COVID-19 impact on supply and demand of sputtering targets and sputtered films, price impacts and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.

The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value ($ millions), using 2020 as base year. The market forecast will be given from 2021 to 2026. Market sizes at the regional and country levels are also covered. The impact of COVID-19 was also considered when deriving the market estimations. For companies reporting their revenue in U.S. dollars, the revenues are taken from their annual reports. For companies reporting their revenue in other currencies, the average annual currency conversion rate is used for the particular year to convert the revenue into U.S. dollars.

The Report Includes:

96 data tables and 42 additional tables.

An overview of the global markets and technologies for sputtering targets and sputtered films

Estimation of the market size and analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, with projection of CAGR through 2026

Analysis of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes within the industry and highlights of the market potential for sputtering targets and sputtered films by material type, application and region

Details of the milestones in the history of the sputtering process and recent events; latest developments in the sputtering process, and discussion on the impact of nanotechnology on sputtering targets and sputtered films industry

Description of multi-station sputtering and cleaning system, roll-to-roll sputtering with in-situ annealing and other production methods

Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, relevant R&D activities and discussion of regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Corning Precision Materials Co. Ltd., Daido Steel , Furuya Metal, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell Electronic Materials, and Kobe Steel .

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Background

Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films

General Description

Thick and Thin Films

Cost Factor and Manufacturing Processes

Thick Film Technologies

Thin, Nano and Ultrathin Film Technologies

Milestones in the History of the Sputtering Process and Recent Events

Latest Developments in the Sputtering Process

Hybrid-Filtered Arc-Magnetron Sputtering

Deep Oscillation Magnetron Sputtering

Pulsed Hybrid Reactive Magnetron Sputtering

Sputtering Target Types

Target Shapes

Target sizes

Latest Technological Developments

Loose Granular Sputtering Target

Fine-grained Copper Targets with Complex Geometry

Target Materials and Applications

Latest Significant Trends

Sputtering Targets for high-efficiency CIGS Solar Cells

Oxide Semiconductor Targets for Displays

Rare Earth Targets

Targets for Perpendicular Magnetic Recording

Production Methods

Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present

Process of Refurbishing a Spent Planar Sputtering Target

Manufacturing Method for Copper Alloy Sputtering Target

Frictionless Forging of Aluminum Alloy Targets

Other Relevant R&D Activities

Chapter 4 Market Overview

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Chapter 5 Strategic Management Insights

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threats from New Entrants

Degree of Competition

Threats from Substitutes

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

COVID-19 Impact

Introduction

Impact on Demand

Impact on Supply

Price Impact

Conclusion

Chapter 6 Key Insights

Overview

Honeywell Electronic Materials

Hitachi Metals

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Kobe Steel

MATERION

Chapter 7 Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films by Material Type

Overview

Chapter 8 Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films by Application

Overview

Current and Emerging Applications for Sputtering

Electronics

Optoelectronics

Energy

Optical Coatings

Mechanical/Chemical

Life Sciences

Sensors and Instrumentation

Other Sectors

Application Split

Electronics

Current Market Summary

Market Growth Trends

Optoelectronics

Current Market Summary

Market Growth Trends

Energy

Current Market Summary

Market Growth Trends

Optical Coatings

Current Market Summary

Market Growth Trends

Mechanical/Chemical

Current Market Summary

Market Growth Trends

Life Sciences and Others

Current Market Summary

Market Growth Trends

Chapter 9 Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films by Region

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Competitive Landscape

Leading Manufacturers of Sputtering Targets

Company Profiles

Ametek Specialty Metal Products

Corning Precision Materials Co. Ltd.

Daido Steel

Furuya Metal

Heraeus Materials Technology

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell Electronic Materials

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Kobe Steel

Materion

Other Companies

Matsuda Sangyo

Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Plansee

Praxair

Singulus Technologies

Soleras Advanced Coatings

Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Tanaka Kikinzoku

Toshiba Materials

Tosoh

Ulvac

Umicore

Other Industry Players

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Summary of Recently Awarded Patents

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms

