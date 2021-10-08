Insights on the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Global Market to 2026 - Competition Forecast & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Component, By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global supervisory control and data acquisition market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Growing adoption of Industry 4.0 solutions around the globe to increase the efficiency and overall production in the industries is the major driver for the growth of the supervisory control and data acquisition market in the next five years. For the efficient management of the process industry, the industries are preferring industrial mobility solutions which in turn is fueling the market growth. The growing demand for industrial robots and the rise in the need for the adoption of automation in the industries to reduce the chances of human errors and improve the accuracy of the volume production is contributing significantly to the market supervisory control and data acquisition market growth. The increase in the demand for wireless sensor networks across various prominent industry verticals such as water & wastewater treatment plants, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas is creating lucrative opportunities for market growth in the forecast period.

Global supervisory control and data acquisition market is segmented based on the offering, component, type, application, regional distribution, and company. Based on the regional analysis, the Asia-pacific region is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, 2022-2026. The presence of major market players in the region coupled with high demand for automation from various industry verticals is the driving factor for the market growth. The surge in the necessity for high-quality products along with the increase in the production rates is paving the way for the growth of the market. The presence of a large population pool in the region and rapid infrastructural growth and industrial developments along with high demand from water & wastewater plants is fostering the growth of the market in the next five years.

The major players operating in the global supervisory control and data acquisition market are IBM Corporation, Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Cisco Systems, Inc, ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Honeywell International Inc., among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global supervisory control and data acquisition market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global supervisory control and data acquisition market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast global supervisory control and data acquisition market based on offering, component, type, application, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global supervisory control and data acquisition.

To identify drivers and challenges for global supervisory control and data acquisition market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global supervisory control and data acquisition market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global supervisory control and data acquisition market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global supervisory control and data acquisition market.

